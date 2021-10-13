One UI 4.0 stable version will start rolling out in December, according to a Galaxy S community moderator

The final version of One UI 4 is to be ready by December

One UI 4.0 beta: what does it bring

This second beta version introduces Material You color themes to the OS. Android 12's Material You redesign is one of the biggest changes that will come with the new Android operating system and it brings more pleasant and enjoyable colors, matching wallpapers and themes, rounder edges that deliver a way more enjoyable OS experience with Android. Now, Samsung has boarded the Material You train and users on the One UI 4 beta program can get to test the new looks on their Galaxy S21 devices.









