Samsung Android Software updates

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will be getting access to the One UI 4 beta program soon

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will be getting access to the One UI 4 beta program soon
Recently, we reported on the possibility that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 might be next in line for the One UI 4 beta program. Now, SamMobile reports that this is most likely the case and owners of the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 might soon be getting the possibility to test the new One UI based on Android 12.

Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are the next to get access to the One UI 4 beta


Samsung has already released three beta versions of the One UI 4 to the flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 phones in certain markets. Now, a post on the Samsung Members forum reveals that the company is soon going to open the beta for the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 in South Korea. This means, that markets such as Germany, India, the UK, and the US should also soon be getting access to it.


Both unlocked and carrier-locked versions should get access to it.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 owners that are interested in the One UI 4 Beta program can join, once it goes live, from the Samsung members app. You will need to log in using your Samsung account and click on the One UI 4.0 Beta participation banner on the home screen of the app.

One UI 4 beta is already available for Galaxy S21 owners


Galaxy S21 owners from certain markets have already gotten to test the new One UI 4 version on their phones. It brings Android 12 and some interesting new features.

Currently, Galaxy S21 series owners living in the US, South Korea, India, Germany, Poland, the UK, and China are able to join the One UI 4 beta. Here are the features the new version brings that you can test if you're from the aforementioned markets and have access to the beta program.

We have a redesign for the home screen widgets, that can now give you more information at a glance, while at the same time making your home screen look more stylish. Additionally, you will get recommendations for widgets.

The lock screen shows customized controls if you're listening to music, and these controls depend on the music app that you're using. Additionally, you can add a Voice Recorder widget to the lock screen, so you can record a quick voice memo without unlocking your phone.

Additionally, One UI 4 brings some new charging animations, a more consistent dark mode (icons will darken automatically), and improvements in Samsung Keyboard, a simpler layout for the Camera app, new suggestions to the search in Samsung Internet.

Recently, we reported on a new weather widget that One UI 4 brings. Samsung has called it a Dynamic Weather Widget, and it uses different background colors and animation to convey the current weather conditions. The new skin on top of Android 12 brings also bug fixes and other improvements, and the exciting thing is that it also brings the redesigned Android 12 on Samsung phones.

Android 12 is a major update, coming with its cool new looks dubbed Material You, dynamically adjustable themes and colors that match your wallpaper choice, new privacy settings and controls, and many other improvements, and it is indeed a very exciting update.

Samsung's post on the Samsung Members website does not give a specific date for the opening of the One UI 4 for Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 phones.

The stable release of One UI 4 to the Galaxy S21 series is expected to happen by the month of December and other Samsung flagship phones should be getting it shortly after that as well.

