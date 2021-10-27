Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will be getting access to the One UI 4 beta program soon

Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are the next to get access to the One UI 4 beta



Samsung has already released three beta versions of the One UI 4 to the flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 phones in certain markets. Now, a post on the Samsung Members forum reveals that the company is soon going to open the beta for the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 in South Korea. This means, that markets such as Germany, India, the UK, and the US should also soon be getting access to it.





One UI 4 beta is already available for Galaxy S21 owners





Currently, Galaxy S21 series owners living in the US, South Korea, India, Germany, Poland, the UK, and China are able to join the One UI 4 beta. Here are the features the new version brings that you can test if you're from the aforementioned markets and have access to the beta program.



We have a redesign for the home screen widgets, that can now give you more information at a glance, while at the same time making your home screen look more stylish. Additionally, you will get recommendations for widgets.



The lock screen shows customized controls if you're listening to music, and these controls depend on the music app that you're using. Additionally, you can add a Voice Recorder widget to the lock screen, so you can record a quick voice memo without unlocking your phone.



Additionally, One UI 4 brings some new charging animations, a more consistent dark mode (icons will darken automatically), and improvements in Samsung Keyboard, a simpler layout for the Camera app, new suggestions to the search in Samsung Internet.









Android 12 is a major update, coming with its cool new looks dubbed Material You, dynamically adjustable themes and colors that match your wallpaper choice, new privacy settings and controls, and many other improvements, and it is indeed a very exciting update.



Samsung's post on the Samsung Members website does not give a specific date for the opening of the One UI 4 for Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 phones.



