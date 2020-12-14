Huawei could be the next in line to remove chargers from product boxes

ITHome GizmoChina Apple seems to have started a new trend in the industry. It's new wearables and current smartphones ship without wired accessories and Samsung is reportedly considering doing the same starting with the upcoming Galaxy S21 series . Huawei seems to be the next in line, as a new report from(via) suggests its future products also won't come with chargers.



In a new survey, Huawei asks consumers if they think it's necessary that a wireless headset box includes a Type-C Charging cable. One of the questions is about the price range at which it would be acceptable for wireless headsets to ship without a free charging cable. The company also asks if the omission of the Type-C charging cable would affect purchase decisions.



Huawei's recently released Huawei's recently released FreeBuds Studio does come with a USB-C charging cable.



Although the company hasn't mentioned smartphones in the survey, it appears to be taking the same route as Apple to prepare its users for the upcoming changes. The Cupertino giant first sent out surveys to find out what people do with their old chargers, and then removed power adapters from the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, before eliminating charging bricks and wired earphones from the iPhone box



Apple claims that the step was taken for the sake of the environment, but there is no denying that it will also help the company cut costs and generate more revenue. At least one report already claims that the decision to remove earphones from the iPhone box has done wonders for the sale of the company's new wireless earphones.



If Huawei and Samsung are indeed planning to nix accessories from product boxes, it won't be long before this becomes an industry-wide trend.