Samsung creates three embarrassing Galaxy AI promotional videos

A Galaxy Z Fold user is using the Drawing Assist AI feature to create a sketch of the Eiffel Tower.
Promoting the AI capabilities on your smartphones might not be as easy as you think. Apple today released three new Apple Intelligence ads and while all three of them made it clear through storytelling what each feature promoted does and how it can help you, Apple did jump the gun with one of the videos. This ad showed how Siri can go through all of your data on your phone to find the name of someone you met during a chance meeting three months ago.

What Apple didn't tell you and which wasn't apparent from the clip, is that you would have had to mention the meeting and the name of the person you encountered in a message or an email. By the way, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, this feature won't be available until next March. Still, the ads were pretty clear and might have left you with an idea about how you might use each feature.

On the other hand, Samsung dropped three promo videos today for its Galaxy AI platform and they have all the sophistication of your typical Saturday morning cartoon series for kids. Talking app icons are transported to another planet by Galaxy AI stars where "everyone gets the superpowers of Galaxy AI>" Samsung blew an opportunity here to show how great AI features like Live Translate can help two people who speak completely different languages engage in a phone call and understand what the other person is saying.

Instead of a helpful video, we get a cartoon app icon saying, "It tastes like AI." Now I ask you, what does AI taste like? Chicken? What is it supposed to taste like? When one of the Galaxy AI stars pulls off an AI possession of the Samsung Internet Explorer app icon by entering his/her body(?), the app icon says, "I feel warm and fuzzy." Hmm. Samsung isn't a pharmaceutical firm and I don't think it is going to sell many Galaxy AI phones this way.

Finally, the Internet Explorer app icon shows off Circle to Search which is not a hard concept to understand in the first place. When the app icon was asked "How did you do that?" the response was, "I don't know...it just happened." Yikes! To get the Galaxy AI stars inside the Messages app, the icon is told like a baby at feeding time to "Say Ah! Here it comes."

Video Thumbnail

The remaining two videos aren't much better. Samsung needs to understand that while AI on a smartphone is in its infancy, the consumer is not. It's a shame because the Galaxy AI features right now are outstanding arguably topping Google AI and certainly beating Apple at the moment. But when it comes to marketing Galaxy AI, Samsung needs to grow up.

Video Thumbnail


Video Thumbnail

