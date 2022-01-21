Samsung confirms February Galaxy Unpacked, teases S22 merger with the Note line

It's finally happening! An official press release written by Samsung's Mobile chief TM Roh revealed that, as previous rumors suggested, the company is indeed planning to hold the next Galaxy Unpacked event in February. This is the one that everyone has been waiting for as Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S22 series , as well as the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup





Roh made sure to acknowledge last year's omission of a Galaxy Note phone in his post , including the fans' disappointment. Taking into account everything users loved about the Galaxy Note series, Roh adds that Samsung will "introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created” at Unpacked in February 2022.





If we read between the lines here, it seems that the Note series as we know it will be no more. Based on Roh's words, it looks like The Galaxy S22 Ultra will inherit everything that made the Note special, including the signature S Pen and a dedicated slot for it. "Get ready for the ultimate Ultra experience," the post enthusiastically reads at the end.









Maybe in an effort to build up the hype, or maybe because it is so sure of its new devices' success, Samsung will start Galaxy S22 preorder reservations (for the Galaxy Tab S8 series too) at 7AM PT / 10AM ET. Don't mistake this for a pre-order, though. It is just a way to reserve a slot for ordering the device once Samsung has officially unveiled it.





What's even better is that you will receive a $50 credit, which you can then use to order any other Galaxy products from Samsung's website. And don't worry, you won't have to pay anything upfront while making the reservation.





Unfortunately, Samsung did not include the exact date and time of the Unpacked event in this press release. Previous rumors, however, tell us that it should be either on February 8 or February 9, so we have just a few weeks left.





This story is developing...