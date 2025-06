Apple’s full XR headset and smart glasses roadmap leaks, with big moves starting 2027

Apple eyes mainstream success with audio-first Ray-Ban rival









Vision series: lighter hardware and lower prices incoming









Apple is betting big on the wearable computing future





According to Kuo’s latest forecast Apple is quietly working on at least seven different products — three in the Vision XR headset series and four types of smart glasses — with multiple models expected to launch between 2027 and 2028.Kuo believes Apple’s first major volume play in the wearables space will be a pair of Ray-Ban-style smart glasses, expected to enter mass production in Q2 2027. These glasses won’t have a display but will include audio playback, cameras for video recording, voice control, gesture recognition, and AI-assisted features. With a projected 3–5 million units shipped in 2027 alone, Apple’s entry could push total market shipments of smart glasses over the 10 million mark.Several frame and temple material options are planned for the first generation, giving Apple the flexibility to market the glasses as lifestyle accessories. They’re also positioned as potential replacements for both wireless earbuds and smartphone cameras.Apple is also working on a more advanced pair of XR glasses with a built-in display, waveguide optics, and a full color panel. These are expected to enter mass production in the second half of 2028. Voice and gesture control will be the primary interface, and their success could hinge on AI integration.A third, display-only “accessory” device — similar in concept to a tethered screen for your iPhone — was originally scheduled for 2026 but has been paused. Kuo says this version lacked a clear competitive edge, especially with a 120–130g weight compared to sub-100g rivals. A future revision could still happen, but the timeline is now unknown.On the XR headset front, Apple is refreshing thethis year with a new M5 chip. Mass production for this updated model is expected in Q3 2025, with a limited run of 150,000–200,000 units. This is seen as a stopgap to maintain momentum while Apple builds out the platform.Further ahead, 2027 is expected to bring the Vision Air, which will be a lighter, more affordable headset that uses an iPhone-grade processor and sheds bulk by swapping glass optics for plastic, reducing sensors, and adopting a magnesium alloy body. Kuo estimates it will be at least 40% lighter than the currentThe Vision Pro 2 , which is said to come with a fully redesigned chassis, Mac-grade processor, and lower price point, is reportedly scheduled for the second half of 2028.Kuo’s forecast suggests Apple sees head-mounted computing as a long-term bet, and it’s preparing to compete across both high-end XR and more mainstream smart glasses segments. Despite no new headsets expected in 2026, the company is laying the groundwork for a wave of launches starting in 2027.Apple has a real shot at leading the future of AR and VR — and it’s for the same reasons its other hardware has succeeded: custom silicon, seamless ecosystem integration, and premium design.