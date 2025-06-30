Apple’s full XR headset and smart glasses roadmap leaks, with big moves starting 2027
Apple is reportedly developing four smart glasses and three Vision headsets, with launches planned through 2027 and 2028.
Apple may be taking its time with Vision Pro upgrades, but a new leak from reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shows the company has far bigger ambitions for the future of head-mounted devices.
According to Kuo’s latest forecast, Apple is quietly working on at least seven different products — three in the Vision XR headset series and four types of smart glasses — with multiple models expected to launch between 2027 and 2028.
Several frame and temple material options are planned for the first generation, giving Apple the flexibility to market the glasses as lifestyle accessories. They’re also positioned as potential replacements for both wireless earbuds and smartphone cameras.
Apple is also working on a more advanced pair of XR glasses with a built-in display, waveguide optics, and a full color panel. These are expected to enter mass production in the second half of 2028. Voice and gesture control will be the primary interface, and their success could hinge on AI integration.
The Vision Pro 2, which is said to come with a fully redesigned chassis, Mac-grade processor, and lower price point, is reportedly scheduled for the second half of 2028.
Apple has a real shot at leading the future of AR and VR — and it’s for the same reasons its other hardware has succeeded: custom silicon, seamless ecosystem integration, and premium design.
Apple eyes mainstream success with audio-first Ray-Ban rival
Apple’s long-term AR vision laid out — four smart glasses models, one bold roadmap. | Image credit — Ming-Chi Kuo
Kuo believes Apple’s first major volume play in the wearables space will be a pair of Ray-Ban-style smart glasses, expected to enter mass production in Q2 2027. These glasses won’t have a display but will include audio playback, cameras for video recording, voice control, gesture recognition, and AI-assisted features. With a projected 3–5 million units shipped in 2027 alone, Apple’s entry could push total market shipments of smart glasses over the 10 million mark.
Apple is positioning its glasses as lifestyle wearables, not just another tech toy. | Image credit — iDrop News
Apple’s next-gen XR glasses aim to blend cutting-edge optics with AI-powered interaction. | Image credit — iDrop News
A third, display-only “accessory” device — similar in concept to a tethered screen for your iPhone — was originally scheduled for 2026 but has been paused. Kuo says this version lacked a clear competitive edge, especially with a 120–130g weight compared to sub-100g rivals. A future revision could still happen, but the timeline is now unknown.
Vision series: lighter hardware and lower prices incoming
A limited Vision Pro update is coming in Q3 2025 — just 150,000 to 200,000 units planned.
On the XR headset front, Apple is refreshing the Vision Pro this year with a new M5 chip. Mass production for this updated model is expected in Q3 2025, with a limited run of 150,000–200,000 units. This is seen as a stopgap to maintain momentum while Apple builds out the platform.
Further ahead, 2027 is expected to bring the Vision Air, which will be a lighter, more affordable headset that uses an iPhone-grade processor and sheds bulk by swapping glass optics for plastic, reducing sensors, and adopting a magnesium alloy body. Kuo estimates it will be at least 40% lighter than the current Vision Pro.
Apple’s second-gen Vision Pro is set for a major overhaul — and a big price cut. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Apple is betting big on the wearable computing future
Kuo’s forecast suggests Apple sees head-mounted computing as a long-term bet, and it’s preparing to compete across both high-end XR and more mainstream smart glasses segments. Despite no new headsets expected in 2026, the company is laying the groundwork for a wave of launches starting in 2027.
But the competition isn’t standing still. Meta, Samsung, and Google are all pouring resources into the next wave of smart glasses. And that’s ultimately great news for consumers — more competition usually means faster innovation and better products for everyone.
