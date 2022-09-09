Insane new Samsung deal can knock the Galaxy Tab S7 FE AND Buds 2 down to $230





Regularly priced at $530 and up, the 12.4-inch upper mid-ranger dropped as low as $380 for Amazon's Prime Day 2022 festival a couple of months back, but if you hurry, you can now get a 64GB storage variant of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE from Samsung alongside a pair of noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 for a combined 230 bucks.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, Bundled with Galaxy Buds 2 at Special Price, With Old iPad or Galaxy Tablet Trade-In (In Any Condition) $450 off (66%) Trade-in $229 99 $679 98 Buy at Samsung





Obviously, you will need to meet one very important condition to save a grand total of $450, but we're pretty sure that's not going to prove a major inconvenience for most prospective Tab S7 FE buyers. Let's be honest, we all have an old slate collecting dust in a drawer somewhere, and with this killer new deal, Samsung will also help rid you of some of this electronic waste.





That's right, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE + Galaxy Buds 2 bundle promo will require a device trade-in, but said device can be anything from a first-gen iPad mini to a 9.7 or 10.5-inch iPad Pro to "any" Galaxy tablet in "any" condition. Samsung will give you a minimum discount of $200 for these devices whether they work or not, upping your savings to $250 for something like the Galaxy Tab S4, Tab S6, or Tab S6 Lite and $275 for the iPad Air 2 or first-gen 11-inch iPad Pro.





On top of that, you're looking at an "instant" $100 rebate on the Tab S7 FE itself and an extra $150 "bundle discount" added to your cart when ordering the gargantuan 2021 Android slate together with the 2021 Galaxy Buds 2





Said AirPods Pro-rivaling true wireless earbuds are normally available for $150 by themselves, which sums up the incredible appeal of this $230 bundle quite nicely.





Granted, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is not exactly an outstanding 2022 iPad Pro alternative, but with a decidedly premium design, high-res (LCD) screen, excellent battery life, blazing fast charging, and a... decently fast processor in tow, we're definitely still dealing with one of the best Android tablets out there in terms of its bang for buck.