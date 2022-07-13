 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE drops to crazy low prices, get yours while it’s hot - PhoneArena
Prime Day deal: Save on Google Pixel 6
Upcoming event
Amazon Prime Day: last chance
Jul 14, Thu, 1:59 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
The second and final day of Amazon Prime Day is underway. Grab the best deals while they last!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE drops to crazy low prices, get yours while it’s hot

Samsung Tablets Deals Amazon Prime Day
@cosminvasile
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE drops to crazy low prices, get yours while it’s hot
Samsung launched a variety of tablets in the last couple of years, but the Galaxy Tab S7 FE feels like the perfect all-rounder. The price along with the fact that Samsung offers massive discounts on the tablet pretty often will probably help the Galaxy Tab S7 FE become pretty popular in the US, especially during sale events like Amazon Prime Day.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

12.4” 64GB WiFi Android Tablet w/ S Pen Included, 2021
$150 off (28%)
$379 99
$529 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

12.4" 64GB - Wi-Fi - with S-Pen
$130 off (25%)
$399 99
$529 99
Buy at BestBuy


If you’ve been waiting for such an occasion and haven’t yet purchased one, we have two great Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE from Amazon and Best Buy. Both offers are only available for about 12 hours, so you’ll want to hurry if you want to score some great deals.

When it launched on the market back in June 2021, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE was priced to sell for as low as $530. Of course, we’re talking about the cheapest model that comes with 64GB. The more expensive 256GB version has a much higher price tag of $680. The good news is Amazon and Best Buy offer massive discounts on both models.

For example, getting the 64GB Galaxy Tab S7 FE from Amazon will save you $150, while purchasing the 256GB variant will save you even more ($205). Best Buy offers slightly smaller discounts with the 64GB being just $130 off and the 256GB selling for $500 ($180 off). Both deals include the S Pen too, so that’s certainly another plus.

If you’re not particularly inclined to buy Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE, there are plenty of other options if you’re looking for an Android slate, just make sure to check out our best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google One Premium subscribers can now host enormously long online family gatherings
Google One Premium subscribers can now host enormously long online family gatherings
Sony's premium WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to a non-premium Prime Day price
Sony's premium WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to a non-premium Prime Day price
iOS 16 lock screen customization: the definitive guide
iOS 16 lock screen customization: the definitive guide
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals: Get them while they're hot!
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals: Get them while they're hot!
Best Prime Day deals on laptops, MacBook, Chromebooks, gaming laptops
Best Prime Day deals on laptops, MacBook, Chromebooks, gaming laptops
Irresistible Amazon Prime Day deal shaves off $300 from Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Irresistible Amazon Prime Day deal shaves off $300 from Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Popular stories

If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these apps, it's time to hit delete
If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these apps, it's time to hit delete
Pixel 6 issues could make users ditch Google in droves
Pixel 6 issues could make users ditch Google in droves
Tipster says to expect the iPhone 14 series to be unveiled on this date
Tipster says to expect the iPhone 14 series to be unveiled on this date
Not just the Pros: Apple could crank up iPhone 14 prices significantly
Not just the Pros: Apple could crank up iPhone 14 prices significantly
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: so many new 5G and overall network experience tests, one big winner
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: so many new 5G and overall network experience tests, one big winner
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is coming in a snazzy new color in 'limited' numbers
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is coming in a snazzy new color in 'limited' numbers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless