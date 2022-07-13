Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE drops to crazy low prices, get yours while it’s hot
Samsung launched a variety of tablets in the last couple of years, but the Galaxy Tab S7 FE feels like the perfect all-rounder. The price along with the fact that Samsung offers massive discounts on the tablet pretty often will probably help the Galaxy Tab S7 FE become pretty popular in the US, especially during sale events like Amazon Prime Day.
If you’ve been waiting for such an occasion and haven’t yet purchased one, we have two great Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE from Amazon and Best Buy. Both offers are only available for about 12 hours, so you’ll want to hurry if you want to score some great deals.
When it launched on the market back in June 2021, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE was priced to sell for as low as $530. Of course, we’re talking about the cheapest model that comes with 64GB. The more expensive 256GB version has a much higher price tag of $680. The good news is Amazon and Best Buy offer massive discounts on both models.
If you’re not particularly inclined to buy Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE, there are plenty of other options if you’re looking for an Android slate, just make sure to check out our best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals.
For example, getting the 64GB Galaxy Tab S7 FE from Amazon will save you $150, while purchasing the 256GB variant will save you even more ($205). Best Buy offers slightly smaller discounts with the 64GB being just $130 off and the 256GB selling for $500 ($180 off). Both deals include the S Pen too, so that’s certainly another plus.
