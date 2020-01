Find out how Samsung sent out the January Android security patch before Google did

The Google Pixels are usually the first phones to receive Google's monthly security update. But jaws dropped and people freaked after Samsung dropped the January Android security update to the Galaxy Note 10 today in Germany. What has everyone shocked and dazed is that the January update has yet to be disseminated to the Pixels. Sure, this looks bad for Google, especially in light of the problems it has had pushing out the December security patch to Pixel handsets. As a result of these issues, it plans on combining both the December and January updates into one for affected Pixel models.





There is actually a good reason why the Pixels have yet to receive the January update. Google doesn't disseminate it until the first Monday of each month which falls next on January 6th. If you own a Pixel, don't feel bad because some Galaxy Note 10 owners in Germany ended up with the January Android security patch before you did. It was just Samsung taking advantage of Google's punctuality.