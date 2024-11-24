When it comes to AI on phones, Samsung and Apple say two heads are better than one

While Artificial Intelligence (AI) still has plenty of potential for use in the smartphone industry, these AI features need to have useful capabilities. Take Samsung's Live Translate. This AI-backed feature allows two people on a phone call who speak different languages to hear a translated version of the conversation in his/her language over the phone's earpiece in real time. The result is a seamless, flowing phone call between two people who otherwise would have no idea what the other person is saying to him/her.





This is AI at its finest because it allows something productive to take place that otherwise could never happen. For example, let's say that you are looking to obtain 500 smoke detectors for a hotel from a supplier in South Korea. You speak English and the Korean sales rep speaks only Korean. With Live Translate, what you say in English is heard by the other party in Korean and vice versa. Business can be conducted that might have been lost during an earlier time.







There are other useful AI features as well including those that allow users to summarize websites and emails. This saves users time so they can weed out letters and sites that they might have normally been bogged down with. This, hopefully, is more the future of AI on mobile devices than Apple's Genmoji which creates custom emoji based on a typed description. Genmoji happens to be a fun AI-backed tool for iPhone users but it isn't as useful as Samsung's Live Translate or the summarize feature found on most AI platforms.











There is no reason to think that Apple or Samsung would have their smartphones support only one AI platform. Apple has started with OpenAI for Apple Intelligence but there has been speculation that it is still in talks with Google about adding the latter's Gemini as well. Samsung is looking at this in reverse but the results would be the same. The only difference between Apple and Samsung here is that Samsung has a tight relationship with Google because of Sammy's reliance on Android. However, Apple has a "favored" relationship with the new sheriff.





Since all of this talk about Apple adding Gemini and Samsung adding ChatGPT has been just talk, it isn't clear how consumers will fare if top flagship phones support two AI platforms. Hopefully, it will all come down to that famous adage about two heads being better than one.

