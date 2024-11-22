Your next Galaxy phone might come with AI magic from ChatGPT
Pretty soon, if the stars align and all the necessary arrangements are successfully made, the next Galaxy smartphone you pick up might be backed by OpenAI.
OpenAI is, of course, the company behind the popular ChatGPT project. OpenAI wants Samsung to adopt their AI magic for upcoming Galaxy handsets.
The Galaxy S24 – the one which was unveiled in the beginning of 2024 – was marketed exclusively as the "AI phone". Without a doubt, its most important feature was neither its camera nor its battery, but the fact that it came with the Galaxy AI feature set.
Industry sources indicate that OpenAI has initiated discussions with Samsung about integrating its AI technology into Galaxy devices. The timing is particularly significant as Samsung plans to enable Galaxy AI features on more than 200 million devices in 2024 alone, with projections suggesting the platform could reach billions of devices within a few years.
The discussions follow earlier interactions between the companies, notably OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's visit to Samsung's semiconductor facilities to explore possible collaborations in AI chip development. A broader partnership could offer OpenAI unprecedented access to Samsung's massive mobile device market while strengthening Samsung's AI capabilities.
Now, the creator of ChatGPT, OpenAI, appears interested in joining this expanding ecosystem of Samsung's.
The potential collaboration mirrors OpenAI's recent arrangement with Apple, where its technology now supports various AI features on current iPhone models. However, any partnership between Samsung and OpenAI would require careful navigation, particularly given Samsung's existing relationship with Google. This delicate balance becomes even more crucial as Samsung develops AI-enhanced AR glasses using Google's Gemini technology.
I don't think the majority of users will particularly care about which company – Google's or OpenAI's – AI tricks are packed in their phone. They just want the AI magic to happen every time they need it!
