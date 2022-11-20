Samsung, Apple on their toes after outrageous leak! New Pixel 7a could be phone of the year 2023
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Samsung’s Galaxy A series and Apple’s iPhone SE might be some of the best-selling mid-range phones in the world, but this doesn’t mean they bring the bestvalue! That might turn out to be especially true in 2023, when Google is expected to launch the new Pixel 7a.
What makes Google’s 2023 mid-range phone especially intriguing is that according to leaks and rumors, this one’s now expected to arrive much earlier in the year compared to its predecessors, which would already be a big win...
But that’s not where the leaks and rumors end at all, because developer Kuba Wojciechowski has dug deep into Google’s code to find out virtually everything about the new Pixel 7a, and the news is amazing! After this leak, I’m actually wondering… why would anyone buy the vanilla Pixel 7 or… any other Android phone instead of the Pixel 7a?
According to Kuba Wojciechowski, the Pixel 7a’s display is now expected to match the Pixel 7 when it comes to refresh rate (90Hz), addressing my biggest complaint about the Pixel 6a and its 60Hz panel. It was about time Google caught up with the Android competition as all phones in this price range now come with 90-120hz displays.
It’s important to note that the Pixel 7a should have a smaller 6-inch screen which would make it the perfect choice for many people over the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. A compact phone is a valid selling point for users who don’t want to carry a brick in their pockets (my primary phone is an iPhone 13 mini).
What's equally as exciting is that the Pixel 7a is said to launch with the Sony IMX787 primary camera sensor that debuted in early 2022, as well as two Sony IMX712 sensors - one for the ultra-wide-angle camera and one for the selfie shooter (again, all of that according to Kuba's code leaks).
Competing with Apple and Samsung for sales and market share is tough. Only a couple of phone-makers (Huawei, Xiaomi) have managed to properly compete with the US and South Korean giants in the past ten years, meaning no matter how hard it tries, Google will need ages to catch up.
However, if there’s one way to make an impression, attract interest and sell phones, then this is exactly by making and offering affordable devices that bring incredible value. Huawei and Xiaomi took the same path to the top a few years ago, by penetrating the global market with mid-range phones, and Google might now be trying to pull off the same feat!
Frankly, it’s rather hard to believe what Google is rumored to do with the Pixel 7a. I mean, the leaks we have come from trusted sources with good track records of delivering reliable information, but it all seems too good to be true…
Speaking of competition, the main Pixel 7a challenges are shaping up to be the upcoming Galaxy A54 (we already know how this one will look), Nothing Phone 2 (we still haven’t heard anything about this one), and the iPhone SE 4. Apple's mid-ranger is a bit of a wildcard, given that it’s not 100% certain it’ll debut next year. Regardless, none of these phones will be able to match the Pixel 7a when it comes to the overall value, at least on paper and if the rumors about all of them pan out.
So, let’s take an early look at the Pixel 7a's specs! Spoiler: This device is a serious contender for phone of 2023 before the year’s even started!
Outrageous camera upgrades and a flagship-grade, 90Hz, display mean Pixel 7a could be the best Android phone deal… ever
Biggest upgrade in the history of the Pixel?
Big camera upgrades coming to the budget Pixel 7a
While the (supposedly) 13 MP IMX712 is still unannounced, we already know the Sony IMX787 is a 1/1.3-inch 64MP sensor matching the Pixel 7 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra for size (not megapixels)! This would be an absolutely huge improvement over the Sony IMX363 that Google used in this year’s Pixel 6a and the Pixel 2 from 2017 and challenge the big flagships big time!
The Pixel 7a is also promised to bring wireless charging, which would make it a properly premium phone. The Pixel 6a didn’t have wireless charging, and the only other Android phones in this price range that have it (Galaxy A53, Nothing Phone) omit other important features like a flagship-grade processor and a flagships-grade camera.
Google’s plan to compete with Apple and Samsung starts with the Pixel 7a, not the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro?
Forget flagships; Google's biggest weapon is the A-series.
So, after all, the rumored iPhone SE 4 and Galaxy A54 might not be the clear winners when it comes to flagship-killer phones in 2023!
Pixel 7a massive upgrades leak, excited beyond belief Android users vouch to buy it
If this device is smaller, I'm 10000% buying it. Dylanger, Twitter
Should they maintain the $449 price tag, I'll definitely get one!Serene, Twitter
If all of these are true, then I wonder what Google will do with the existing Pixel 7. Cause this (the Pixel 7a) will eat up the (vanilla) Pixel 7! Ilham, Twitter
If all this leaked info is true and this phone has like a 6.1 inch screen then it's going to sell so many units. There have been so many complaints about the size of these phones lately, a phone with specs and price like this in a smaller package would entice many to buy. Romel, Twitter
Watch out, Apple and Samsung! Pixel 7a might be the best phone deal we've ever seen; even Pixel 7 stands no chance (which makes no sense, Google)
Google versus... Google?
Frankly, it’s rather hard to believe what Google is rumored to do with the Pixel 7a. I mean, the leaks we have come from trusted sources with good track records of delivering reliable information, but it all seems too good to be true…
The Pixel 7a is more or less expected to match the Pixel 7 for specs, save for a smaller display (which many will prefer) and a slightly different camera arrangement that might turn out to be as good or even better than that of the vanilla Pixel 7! Of course, the 7a will also include three years of timely software updates and four years of extended security support, which makes it all the more appealing.
Why would anyone buy a Pixel 7 if the Pixel 7a is 95% the same phone for $150 less?
The main question is whether the Pixel 7a will manage to maintain the same $449 price as the Pixel 6a, given all the big upgrades on the horizon. If that’s the case, the 7a might not just become the best mid-range phone on the market but also one of the best Android deals we’ve ever seen. Like... ever!
Speaking of competition, the main Pixel 7a challenges are shaping up to be the upcoming Galaxy A54 (we already know how this one will look), Nothing Phone 2 (we still haven’t heard anything about this one), and the iPhone SE 4. Apple's mid-ranger is a bit of a wildcard, given that it’s not 100% certain it’ll debut next year. Regardless, none of these phones will be able to match the Pixel 7a when it comes to the overall value, at least on paper and if the rumors about all of them pan out.
Of course, it’s also worth reminding you that the Pixel 7a won’t be offered in as many countries as the Galaxy A54 and iPhone SE. Still, big markets like the US, Europe, UK, and India should be celebrating!
I’m looking forward to seeing the Pixel 7a as it could be the perfect phone to recommend to friends and family members looking to replace their 4-5-year-old Androids and iPhones. Are you on board?
