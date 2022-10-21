The Pixel 7a might arrive sooner than we think, as indicated on Amazon
While no official information about a Pixel 7a has been confirmed by Google, Amazon’s online store may be hinting at something. As per GSMarena’s report, users are now able to subscribe for an announcement about a Pixel 7a phone.
The Pixel “a” series of products is the budget alternative to Google’s flagship Pixel phones. The last entry in the series was the Pixel 6a, which came out this July. If that is anything to go by, we may be in for a reveal – and even release – in the first half of 2023.
The rumors have been going quite wild, with some suggesting multiple versions of the phone – with different screen sizes and storage capacities for example – or even that it may be a foldable. But is there truly any chance of the Pixel 7a being in stark contrast to previous phones in the series?
We can expect the 7a to be a lighter counterpart to the Pixel 7, possibly with a slight downgrade in the camera department, as the case with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a. Historically, the a series phones are capable of showing what an Android system is capable of at a more affordable price.
The option to subscribe to the Pixel 7a launch announcement as showcased by GSMarena.
If rumors are anything to go by, Google may have been putting in millions of orders for an a-series phone. If this is indeed regarding the 7a, it shows a great deal of confidence in it’s performance, but we will say for sure when we learn more.
Pixel 7a: Lighter and cheaper, but powerful and confident
While we can’t comment if this hint was intentional or not, sometimes announcements like these do lead to product reveals. While we hold our breaths for more info about the Pixel 7a, we can go ahead and subscribe for updates.
