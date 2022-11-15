Big Samsung Galaxy A54 5G leak reveals what could be the best mid-range phone of 2023

And that popular series is about to get refreshed and better with this here freshly leaked Samsung Galaxy A54 5G.





Galaxy A54 5G overview:

Coming in early 2023

6.4-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution

120Hz refresh rate

5,000mAh battery

Triple rear camera with 50MP main shooter

6GB RAM + 128GB storage





The surprise here is just the size of those bezels around the screen which looks a bit like a downgrade compared to earlier models, and you also have a very prominent "chin" at the bottom.





This has also affected the dimensions of the A54 5G, as per the leak:





Galaxy A54 5G dimensions: 158.3 x 76.7 x 8.2mm

Galaxy A53 5G dimensions: 159.9 x 74.7 x 8.1mm





As you can see, the A54 5G is just a hair shorter, but noticeably wider, which would make it a bit more cumbersome to hold and operate with one hand. It's a hair thicker too.





Galaxy A54 5G leaked photos









We do liking the new styling on the A54 5G with those Galaxy Ultra-like separated camera islands and a clean overall look. This leak does not mention anything about the materials used in making the phone, so we'd just bet on a plastic build like before.





We are, however, surprised to see 91Mobiles list the quite old Exynos 7904 chip (a 14nm chip launched in 2019) as a possible choice for the Galaxy A54 5G.





This sounds like a mistake in this current report.





The currently sold Galaxy A53 5G comes with the Exynos 1280 processor, so it's only logical to expect the successor to have the next gen chip rather than an older one. Coincidentally, just recently, we saw the new Exynos 1380 chipset appear on the Bluetooth SIG database.





The Exynos 1380 is expected to have at least two high-performance CPU cores and the newer Mali-G615 GPU for a neat speed improvement over the Exynos 1280. It is also expected to come with an integrated 5G modem with mmWave and sub-6GHz connectivity. All of that makes it a perfect choice for the Galaxy A54 5G, and it's what we expect to see in this next mid-range model. Theis expected to have at least two high-performance CPU cores and the newer Mali-G615 GPU for a neat speed improvement over the Exynos 1280. It is also expected to come with an integrated 5G modem with mmWave and sub-6GHz connectivity. All of that makes it a perfect choice for the Galaxy A54 5G, and it's what we expect to see in this next mid-range model.





The chip will also support the new Bluetooth 5.3 standard.





Galaxy A54 5G details





Let us also remind you that just days ago, we saw the Galaxy A54 5G pass certification in China by 3C, which is a telltale sign that the device will be sold there.





Considering this early certification and how long it took previous Galaxy models to launch, we would bet on a Galaxy A54 5G release happening in January 2023, which is actually nearly two months earlier than previous A5X models were launched.







