AI features on the Galaxy S24 could come with a subscription fee, rumor suggests
In 2023, artificial intelligence takes center stage, and it is not just a passing trend—it is here to stay and be part of even more devices and services. Just recently, Samsung kicked off its AI Forum 2023- an annual event showcasing significant advancements in AI and computer engineering.
Before this, the Korean tech giant shared its commitment to integrate AI technology as a "new experience" in its devices, with plans to roll out AI features starting in 2024. Speculations arise that the upcoming Galaxy S24 series will likely be the first to embrace these new AI functionalities.
What we know about Samsung's AI plans for its upcoming flagship series is a focus on generative AI, with the process expected to be entirely on-device, eliminating the need for an internet connection. Think ChatGPT or Google’s Bard, but uniquely developed by Samsung for executing services through simple commands.
The specifics of Samsung's AI strategy are yet to be unveiled. With the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra rumored to debut in January next year, we don’t have to wait much longer to see what AI magic tricks Samsung has up its sleeve.
So far, so good, yes? However, a new report from well-known tipster Revegnus (via Android Headlines) suggests that Samsung might opt for a subscription-based model to access these generative AI tools.
Samsung is actively pursuing the option of offering the on-device AI features of the S24 as a ‘subscription’ service.— Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) November 6, 2023
Yet the idea of charging users for on-device features seems unlikely. If the rumor holds true, subscription fees could be more plausible for cloud-based AI features. This approach would involve offloading some AI processing tasks to the cloud, potentially enhancing device speed and performance.
Currently, Google is a front-runner in incorporating AI into smartphones, evident in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Notably, Google doesn't impose additional fees for using on-device AI features.
