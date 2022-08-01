Google's tweaking of Android 13 could be behind delay in start of Samsung's One UI 5.0 beta



Google has been taking Android 13 out to test drive since February when it released the first of two Android 13 Developer Previews . In April, the beta program for Android 13 began, and sometime this month, the final version of the OS will be dropped for the Pixel 3a series and later. But an unplanned Android 13 beta release might have caused Samsung to delay its own One UI 5.0 beta program.





Samsung pairs the latest Android build with the new version of its One UI interface which would make the next update one containing Android 13 and One UI 5.0. With the latter, Samsung developers place most of the important elements near the bottom of the display so that those with small fingers can reach them on a large-screened device. According to SamMobile , the One UI 5.0 beta program was supposed to open up during the third week of July.









Today, we are kicking off the month of August and the beta is nowhere to be found. Reportedly, the South Korean manufacturer was hoping to release the stable version of One UI 5.0 (and Android 13) by October but the current delay might force the manufacturer to drop the new software in November or later.





Last week, Samsung opened the One UI 5.0 beta forum on its Community website. This and the Members app are where beta testers will provide Samsung with feedback about the One UI 5.0 beta releases.

Don't get shut out. Reserve your Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-order now!



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Reserve the next Galaxy and get up to $200 off in Samsung Credit, excellent trade-in value, and exclusive colors. Trade-in Gift Pre-order at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Reserve the next Galaxy and get $200 off in Samsung credits as well as some exclusive offers. Trade-in Gift Pre-order at Samsung





So what is holding up the start of the beta program? One theory is that Samsung sees Google still tweaking the Android 13 beta and is waiting for Google to finish up. Recently the unscheduled Android 13 beta 4.1 update was released to take care of a couple of bugs. Samsung would most likely want to debut the One UI 5.0 beta program before the next Unpacked event which will include the unveiling of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy Watch 5 series.



