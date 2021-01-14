These premium Samsung-endorsed noise cancelling headphones are an absolute steal

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









As great as the Buds Pro may sound (and rumor has it they will excel in terms of audio quality), true wireless earbuds are unlikely to replace "full-sized" over-ear Bluetooth headphones in the eyes of many prospective buyers. If you're part of this audience, you'll be happy to know the very well-reviewed (and impossibly named) AKG N700NCM2 cans are on sale today only at a crazy low price of $99.99.





While Woot is technically holding the amazing 24-hour-only promotion, parent company Amazon is the one that will handle the actual shipments from its own storage facilities, so it shouldn't be surprising to hear the deeply discounted brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged headphones are accompanied by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty.





Speaking of parent companies, we should probably remind you that AKG is owned by Harman International, which in turn is a Samsung subsidiary. Basically, you're looking at coughing up a measly 100 bucks for a high-end pair of Samsung-made (or at least Samsung-endorsed) wireless headphones with state-of-the-art active noise cancelling technology on deck.





Also marketed as adaptive noise cancellation, this feature will allow you to listen to your favorite tunes on the fly without being bothered by anything that happens around you. You can do that for up to 23 hours in a row, mind you, and with TalkThru functionality, you can lower the volume so you don't need to remove the headphones when you want to reconnect to your surroundings.





Speaking of connectivity, you may also like to know the N700NCM2 can "intuitively switch" between devices, whether we're talking about iPhones or Android handsets, and last but not least, their sleek design is foldable as well to make it easy to carry these bad boys around wherever you might feel the need to lose yourself in the moment.





Oh, and in case you're wondering, Samsung is currently charging a whopping $299.99 for these excellent overall headphones, which means that you're looking at saving no less than 200 bucks here... if you hurry.