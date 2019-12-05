Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 05, 2019, 3:07 PM
Sam's Club is preparing another stunning deal on the latest iPhones and Samsung flagships
Everyone knows that the best time of year to purchase a new smartphone, especially a high-end model, is in late November, and the world's largest mobile device manufacturers, as well as America's top wireless service providers and consumer electronics retailers, have seemed exceptionally generous this Black Friday/Cyber Monday "season."

But Sam's Club was one of several major retail players in the US that kicked off the holiday shopping frenzy a little early with some killer one-day-only November 8 deals on the hottest Apple and Samsung handsets out there. The same popular devices will be on sale once again at the warehouse club chain for 24 hours on December 14, and while this second batch of holiday promotions doesn't quite look as compelling as the first one, it may well be the best chance you'll get to save big bucks on the likes of the iPhone 11, XS, Galaxy Note 10, and S10 with minimal effort before Christmas.

Instead of hooking its members up with $400 or $450 gift cards, Sam's Club will be giving away $300 vouchers this time around sans requiring a trade-in. You'll simply need to activate your preferred Samsung Galaxy or Apple iPhone flagship on a monthly installment plan with AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint to claim your freebie, which you'll then have to use for a separate purchase.

Undoubtedly the greatest thing about this deal is that all eligible devices get the same substantial gift. So, yeah, the ultra-high-end iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, S10, and S10+ will each come bundled with a $300 coupon, but the same goes for the slightly less impressive iPhone 11, XS, XS Max, XR, and Galaxy S10e

Yes, you have to be a Sam's Club member to join the fun come December 14 (next Saturday), and no, you can't use the $300 discount to pay for membership fees or "select services", nor can you combine this offer with "any other promotion." But otherwise, you're truly looking at an irresistible deal... if for some reason you didn't spend all your money during and/or before the Black Friday craze.

