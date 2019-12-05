Sam's Club is preparing another stunning deal on the latest iPhones and Samsung flagships

Everyone knows that the best time of year to purchase a new smartphone, especially a high-end model, is in late November, and the world's largest mobile device manufacturers, as well as America's top wireless service providers and consumer electronics retailers, have seemed exceptionally generous this Black Friday/Cyber Monday "season."
But Sam's Club was one of several major retail players in the US that kicked off the holiday shopping frenzy a little early with some killer one-day-only November 8 deals
on the hottest Apple and Samsung handsets out there. The same popular devices will be on sale once again at the warehouse club chain for 24 hours on December 14, and while this second batch of holiday promotions
doesn't quite look as compelling as the first one, it may well be the best chance you'll get to save big bucks on the likes of the iPhone 11, XS, Galaxy Note 10
, and S10 with minimal effort before Christmas.
Instead of hooking its members up with $400 or $450 gift cards, Sam's Club will be giving away $300 vouchers this time around sans requiring a trade-in. You'll simply need to activate your preferred Samsung Galaxy or Apple iPhone flagship on a monthly installment plan with AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint to claim your freebie, which you'll then have to use for a separate purchase.
Undoubtedly the greatest thing about this deal is that all eligible devices get the same substantial gift. So, yeah, the ultra-high-end iPhone 11 Pro
, 11 Pro Max
, Galaxy Note 10
, Note 10+
, S10
, and S10+
will each come bundled with a $300 coupon, but the same goes for the slightly less impressive iPhone 11
, XS
, XS Max
, XR
, and Galaxy S10e
.
Yes, you have to be a Sam's Club member to join the fun come December 14 (next Saturday), and no, you can't use the $300 discount to pay for membership fees or "select services", nor can you combine this offer with "any other promotion." But otherwise, you're truly looking at an irresistible deal... if for some reason you didn't spend all your money during and/or before the Black Friday craze.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):