Sam's Club is preparing another stunning deal on the latest iPhones and Samsung flagships









Instead of hooking its members up with $400 or $450 gift cards, Sam's Club will be giving away $300 vouchers this time around sans requiring a trade-in. You'll simply need to activate your preferred Samsung Galaxy or Apple iPhone flagship on a monthly installment plan with AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint to claim your freebie, which you'll then have to use for a separate purchase.









Yes, you have to be a Sam's Club member to join the fun come December 14 (next Saturday), and no, you can't use the $300 discount to pay for membership fees or "select services", nor can you combine this offer with "any other promotion." But otherwise, you're truly looking at an irresistible deal... if for some reason you didn't spend all your money during and/or before the Black Friday craze.

Everyone knows that the best time of year to purchase a new smartphone, especially a high-end model, is in late November, and the world's largest mobile device manufacturers, as well as America's top wireless service providers and consumer electronics retailers, have seemed exceptionally generous this Black Friday/Cyber Monday "season."