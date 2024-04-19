If Galaxy AI is headed to the Galaxy S22, do you really need the S24 Ultra?

Galaxy AI was the center of attention during the S24 unveiling

Communications: you get Live Translate, Chat Assist, and Interpreter

Productivity: Circle to Search with Google, Note Assist (provides summaries of notes and creates formats, Browsing Assist (provides summaries of articles on the web), Transcript Assist

Creativity: Generative Edit (allows to edit an image with the help of AI), Edit Suggestions (AI helping to make a photo better), and Instant Slo-Mo (Available only for S23 series, Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, Tab S9 series)

Galaxy AI availability: Galaxy S23 Ultra, S22 Ultra





Galaxy AI (all the features listed above) started rolling out to Galaxy S23 models on March 28 this year. Samsung has confirmed Galaxy AI will be coming to the S22 series and the updates are expected to start rolling out in early May.





The only feature from the list that isn't going to make its way to the Galaxy S22 models is the Instant Slo-Mo (generates additional frames to turn any video into slow-mo video). Apart from that, the S22 Ultra should get all the other Galaxy AI features.







Now, let's talk about what else the Galaxy S24 Ultra has on its two predecessors.







Galaxy S24 Ultra vs its predecessors (S23 Ultra, S22 Ultra)











Camera













Just look at those greens!











On the selfies above, just look at the sea color behind Vic on the S24 Ultra and S23 Ultra sample. Also examine skin tones, and the overall color scheme of the photo.







For more photo samples, check out our Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S23 comparison review





Display brightness

The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a much higher display brightness than the other two phones. This is especially important if you're the outdoorsy type of person, as sunny days make it hard to interact with a phone that has lower peak brightness.





That could be a key aspect of why you may want to go for the S24 Ultra. But if you don't tend to hike a lot or spend a lot of time on the beach, this peak brightness thing may not actually be as big of a factor for you as it's made out to be.











Software updates





The S24 Ultra is now getting seven years of software updates. That's an epic improvement over the S23 and S22 four years, and this basically means the S24 Ultra will have the better longevity.







Why am I not mentioning performance?

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 2187 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 1971 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1656 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 6669 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5115 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 3551 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 4960 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 3828 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 2203 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 2710 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 1951 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1624 View all

*Keep in mind we have the Exynos version of the S22 Ultra. The Snapdragon S22 Ultra performs a bit better than the Exynos one, but the difference isn't big



Benchmarks that test a chip's endurance and performance are highly demanding tasks that don't necessarily reflect real-life use cases. For extra heavy users that game a lot, these differences are indeed a factor, but I'd argue that even for the normal power user, the differences in experience are minuscule. As you can see above, the most dramatic improvement is seen in the 3D Mark Extreme test (a gaming benchmark).







All in all, the three phones are flagships and perform really well no matter the task. In general, a difference in performance is more noticeable between the S22 Ultra vs the S23 Ultra than in the S23 vs S24 Ultra. That's mainly because when the speed of the phone passes a certain threshold, increases in that speed, no matter how dramatic, are hard to notice in real life. The difference in performance is more noticeable, as I said, if you're a gamer. If you're not, well, they're all crazy fast anyway.

Galaxy AI performance



One important aspect when it comes to processors thought is the performance of Galaxy AI. Some of the Galaxy AI features are done on-device (or in a combination between on-device and with cloud services). This means that they require the processing power of the device to run fast.



YouTuber @techwithbenefits performed a series of tests and found no difference in speed between the S23 Ultra and the S24 Ultra for Chat Assist, Note Assist, Call Assist, and Interpreter features. He found the S24 Ultra was faster when generating a summary from a voice note or an article, and was also quicker during Circle to Search. However, the S23 was close behind and the generated results were the same.

On the other hand, features like Generative Edit for photos are done via the cloud, and don't require processing power. Interestingly enough, the S23 Ultra was found to be faster on that but the results were a bit clunkier in comparison to the S24 Ultra.



Obviously, the Galaxy S22 has an older processor, so it may be that Galaxy AI features won't work as fast on it as with the S24. But my prediction, based on the comparison between the S23 and S24 Ultra and their benchmark results, is that the slowdown won't be big enough to be a deal breaker. We will know for sure when the phone gets the update though.





So, should you go for the S24 Ultra?

If you're a big fan of natural photography - getting the S24 Ultra is a must

If you really fancy higher-quality zoom shots - the S24 Ultra has one telephoto lens equipped with 50MP resolution, so the photo quality is better



If you're a gamer and you currently have the S22 Ultra - you will be noticing big performance improvements with the S24 Ultra

If you're outdoorsy and really need that peak brightness - there's noticeable peak brightness improvement with the S24 Ultra



If you don't game as much - it's hard to feel any life-changing speed bump

If you like the more saturated Galaxy look on the camera - the Galaxy look is gone with the S24 Ultra (it can be achieved by editing the image though)



