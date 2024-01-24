The Galaxy S24's camera and natural tones: a step back from Galaxy's trademark saturation or the way to go?

The trademarked Galaxy look for photos: now gone



As you can see in the examples above, we're talking about an extreme amp-up of colors to the point that they almost look like fantasy. It could be pretty, no one can deny that, but it's far from natural. Look at that green, or look at the skin tones. Even the table that my colleague Vic is sitting on looks made of (what I would call) wood on steroids.







But Samsung's decided to now go back to the more natural look. Here are some of the samples we've quickly snapped from our hands-on with the S24 Ultra, which show the change in colors. Examine the greens, the oranges, and the skin tones. Keep in mind that those shots were taken under artificial lights, so the outside shots should be even better.



On most of these, we can clearly see the new approach Samsung's taken. We can see the difference in the greenery, for example. We no longer have the vivid plastic-y green, we have a deep and way more natural green. The same can be said about the other colors as well, including blue and orange. We're entering a new era for Samsung photos now.







The differences are visible when we zoom as well.

The differences are visible when we zoom as well.





And if you want, you can still achieve the Galaxy look...



If you feel disappointed in this change, fret not! We doubt that Samsung will take away this signature look - after all, many people like it. Most likely it will remain as a filter option. But even if it doesn't, you can always edit the image afterwards to amp up the colors.



Natural tones: why is this better, actually?

Ultimately, natural tones are the better way to go. But why would that be? First off, there are many possibilities in which you'd want the photo to look more natural. One example is if you're taking a photo of a person. More likely than not, the person's going to want his or her skin tones to match reality, and also his or her clothes to accurately reflect his or her real sense of fashion. You'd probably also want that, as the photographer.





Photos of nature are another option where you'd want the natural look.

Galaxy S24