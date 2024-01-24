The Galaxy S24's camera and natural tones: a step back from Galaxy's trademark saturation or the way to go?
Even before Samsung made the Galaxy S24 official, we were hearing rumors about a possible move towards more natural-looking colors from Samsung. The rumor turned out accurate, and our first Galaxy S24 Ultra camera samples show a more natural look. The South Korean giant seems to be ditching the known 'Galaxy look' now, and that's exciting. Let's talk about why it is exciting and why you shouldn't probably be mourning the distinct Galaxy look for your photos.
The trademarked Galaxy look for photos: now gone
You most probably know what the Galaxy look we're referring to is, but in case you didn't know, we're talking about oversaturated, very vivid colors. In recent years, Galaxy flagships (and not only flagships) were producing photos with bright and vivid colors, quite unnatural looking, but for some, pleasant and lively. The phenomena became known (unofficially, of course) as the 'Galaxy look'.
And if you want, you can still achieve the Galaxy look...
But the freedom is what Samsung fans deserve: the possibility of actually deciding whether or not you like that look, whether or not that's something you want to boast in your photos. Now, with the new natural look of these phones, you get the option to go either way.
Nature possesses the ultimate... well, natural beauty, and it's possible you'd want to underline the real elegance of the green leaves, the softness of the bright blue sky, or the millions of green and blue shades in a river. This beauty doesn't really need extra vividness to take your breath away.
But if your starting point is natural, you get way more possibilities to play with it. You can get extra-fancy vivid colors if you'd like. You can also just slightly highlight the beauty of the image without making it extra to the point it becomes fake.
The point I'm making is this: Samsung didn't take anything away, and this move is not a step back. The company actually gives you more possibilities now to take better photos, and to create a look that's ultimately yours: the choice is in your hands. And choice is always better than no choice. Now, gear up to take some awesome photos when the Galaxy S24 models hit the shelves pretty soon!
As you can see in the examples above, we're talking about an extreme amp-up of colors to the point that they almost look like fantasy. It could be pretty, no one can deny that, but it's far from natural. Look at that green, or look at the skin tones. Even the table that my colleague Vic is sitting on looks made of (what I would call) wood on steroids.
But Samsung's decided to now go back to the more natural look. Here are some of the samples we've quickly snapped from our hands-on with the S24 Ultra, which show the change in colors. Examine the greens, the oranges, and the skin tones. Keep in mind that those shots were taken under artificial lights, so the outside shots should be even better.
On most of these, we can clearly see the new approach Samsung's taken. We can see the difference in the greenery, for example. We no longer have the vivid plastic-y green, we have a deep and way more natural green. The same can be said about the other colors as well, including blue and orange. We're entering a new era for Samsung photos now.
The differences are visible when we zoom as well.
Natural tones: why is this better, actually?
Ultimately, natural tones are the better way to go. But why would that be? First off, there are many possibilities in which you'd want the photo to look more natural. One example is if you're taking a photo of a person. More likely than not, the person's going to want his or her skin tones to match reality, and also his or her clothes to accurately reflect his or her real sense of fashion. You'd probably also want that, as the photographer.
Photos of nature are another option where you'd want the natural look.
The S24 Ultra now captures greens in a more natural way, showcasing the nuances in the colors. It's a zoom sample - 3x
Nature possesses the ultimate... well, natural beauty, and it's possible you'd want to underline the real elegance of the green leaves, the softness of the bright blue sky, or the millions of green and blue shades in a river. This beauty doesn't really need extra vividness to take your breath away.
