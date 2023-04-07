Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Asus
The Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro is undoubtedly one of the best gaming phones — if not the best — currently on the market. But as you probably know, Asus will launch its latest powerhouse, dubbed ROG Phone 7, very soon — on April 13th, to be exact.

The ROG Phone 7 already appeared on a TENAA listing and received its mandatory 3C certification, and now, the upcoming smartphone just got its NBTC certification as well (via MySmartPrice).

Now, the NBTC certification doesn't reveal much. It shows us that Asus's latest gaming beast has a product number: ASUS_AI2205_C and confirms that the name of the phone will indeed be ROG Phone 7.

The ROG Phone 7, ASUS's upcoming gaming beast, just received its NBTC Certification as well


However, thanks to previous leaks, we know that the ROG Phone 7 will most likely be powered by a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and will probably come equipped with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space.

In terms of cameras, the rumor mill expects the Asus Rog Phone 7 to feature a 50MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP macro shooter. The phone is also expected to come with a 32MP selfie snapper, which is a huge upgrade from the 12MP camera found in the ROG Phone 6D.

According to rumors, the Asus Rog Phone 7 will also come equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, boasting a Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 165Hz. The TENAA listing of the Asus Rog Phone 7 also shows that the phone will be powered by a 5,850mAh battery, which will probably be listed as 6,000mAh in the official specs sheet of the device.

