Capcom brings Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 to iPhone 15 Pro

Capcom had some juicy announcements at the Tokyo Game Show 2023. During its presentation, the iconic publisher/developer confirmed the award-winning Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 will be coming to iPhone, iPad, and Mac in the not-so-distant future.

Among the best games in the series, Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 will be accompanied by their expansions, Winters and Separate Ways, respectively. According to Capcom, Resident Evil Village and its Winters’ Expansion will be coming to iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad on October 30.

On the other hand, Resident Evil 4 and its Separate Ways DLC will launch on iPhone and iPad later this year. As far as prices go, these are premium games, so don’t expect any discounts to be offered at launch.

Resident Evil Village will be available on the App Store for $39.99, while the additional Winters’ Expansion content costs $19.99. Resident Evil 4 doesn’t have a price yet, but we expect the game to be slightly cheaper than Resident Evil Village.

For those who plan to play either of the two games on a tablet, keep in mind that Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 are only compatible with iPads with the M1 chip or later.

In the announcement, Capcom says that both games can be downloaded for free from the App Store, “allowing players to experience the high-end gameplay and stunning graphics before accessing the full game with one simple in-app purchase.”

The games are not yet available for pre-order, but as a special bonus, players who purchase Resident Evil Village and the Winters’ Expansion during the launch window will receive the Street Wolf Outfit, and an additional costume Rosemary Winters can wear in the Shadows of Rose story content.

Last but not least, Capcom confirmed that Resident Evil Village for iPhone and iPad will support “universal purchase” and cross-progression, while Resident Evil will feature cross-progression across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

