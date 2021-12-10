Notification Center

Apple

Based on official Apple patents, these renders show us what the Apple Car might look like

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
3
Based on official Apple patents, these renders show us what the Apple Car might look like
The last we heard, Apple has moved up the time frame for it to deliver Project Titan. For those unfamiliar with the project, it is the autonomous Apple Car and the company now hopes to launch the automobile sometime in 2025. While Apple wants to build the vehicle without a steering wheel and pedals, it might add them anyway for emergency situations when a human driver might need to take over.

While Apple's goal is obviously to build a completely self-driving vehicle, the first version of the car might limit its self-driving capabilities to steering and acceleration. If you're wondering what the Apple Car will look like, British car leasing firm Vanarama (via MacRumors) has created renders of the vehicle based on "genuine patents filed by Apple" and previously released Apple devices.

This doesn't mean that the leasing firm has nailed the design, but it is an educated guess showing off what the Apple Car might look like.

Some of the features based on Apple's patents include the interior seating arrangement which allows the seats to rotate, the use of digital assistant Siri,  "coach doors" that have rear hinges, and the customizable dashboard/navigation screen. The handles on the door are retractable and look like buttons that you'd find on the iPhone.

The mesh used on the auto's grille looks like the circular vets found on the Mac Pro, and even includes a glowing Apple logo similar to the one that used to be found on the MacBook. And if the frosted white finish looks familiar, it's because Apple debuted the color with the 2010 iPhone 4.

Building a sales and service team for an auto is much different than building one for a phone which is something that Apple is going to have to discover for itself as it prepares for what some call an ambitiously quick 2025 launch.

