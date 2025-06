Redmi’s first-ever flagship tablet looks a lot like an iPad Mini, but the price is questionable

Redmi K Pad directly competes with the iPad Mini | Image credit: Redmi

Redmi is gearing up for the launch of its first flagship tablet, the K Pad. The tablet will be officially introduced in China on June 18, but Redmi decided to show what the tablet looks like to hype up its upcoming announcement.Unsurprisingly, the K Pad strongly resembles the iPad Mini , but that’s on purpose, as the tablet is meant to compete with the mini version of Apple’s tablet.Besides showing the tablet’s overall design, Redmi also confirmed the K Pad will be equipped with MediaTek’s powerful Dimensity 9400+ chipset, a consistent upgrade over the company’s previous tablet, Redmi Pad Pro, which uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 But differences between the upcoming K Pad and Redmi Pad Pro don’t stop here. The flagship tablet has been confirmed to feature a much smaller 8.8-inch LCD display, whereas the Pad Pro has a big 12.1-inch screen.However, thanks to the smaller display, the K Pad is more compact, so it’s also more portable, at least according to Xiaomi’s Lu Weibing . Beyond that, Redmi’s Thomas Wang said on Weibo that the K Pad will use an LCD panel with ultra-high resolution, dual-driver ICs for synchronization of data, brightness, and color.Sadly, neither of the two execs went into specifics, so the only other information we have about K Pad’s specs comes from previous reports. We expect Redmi’s flagship tablet to boast an 8.8-inch LCD display with 3K resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 165Hz refresh rate.Also, the tablet’s battery will support 67W wired charging speeds, which is very good for such a small tablet. Although Redmi hasn’t yet revealed any information about prices, the K Pad is rumored to cost around 4,000 yuan ($555 / €480), not a bad price considering its key specs.In comparison, the cheapest iPad Mini is available for $500 and comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, but no cellular support. It remains to be seen how much the K Pad will cost outside of China, but chances are that it won’t be much cheaper than the iPad Mini