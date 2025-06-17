Redmi’s first-ever flagship tablet looks a lot like an iPad Mini, but the price is questionable
The upcoming K Pad features MediaTek’s flagship chipset and an impressive display, but it won’t be more affordable than the iPad Mini.
Redmi K Pad directly competes with the iPad Mini | Image credit: RedmiRedmi is gearing up for the launch of its first flagship tablet, the K Pad. The tablet will be officially introduced in China on June 18, but Redmi decided to show what the tablet looks like to hype up its upcoming announcement.
Unsurprisingly, the K Pad strongly resembles the iPad Mini, but that’s on purpose, as the tablet is meant to compete with the mini version of Apple’s tablet.
Besides showing the tablet’s overall design, Redmi also confirmed the K Pad will be equipped with MediaTek’s powerful Dimensity 9400+ chipset, a consistent upgrade over the company’s previous tablet, Redmi Pad Pro, which uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2.
But differences between the upcoming K Pad and Redmi Pad Pro don’t stop here. The flagship tablet has been confirmed to feature a much smaller 8.8-inch LCD display, whereas the Pad Pro has a big 12.1-inch screen.
However, thanks to the smaller display, the K Pad is more compact, so it’s also more portable, at least according to Xiaomi’s Lu Weibing. Beyond that, Redmi’s Thomas Wang said on Weibo that the K Pad will use an LCD panel with ultra-high resolution, dual-driver ICs for synchronization of data, brightness, and color.
Redmi K Pad | Images credits: Redmi via Weibo
Sadly, neither of the two execs went into specifics, so the only other information we have about K Pad’s specs comes from previous reports. We expect Redmi’s flagship tablet to boast an 8.8-inch LCD display with 3K resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 165Hz refresh rate.
Also, the tablet’s battery will support 67W wired charging speeds, which is very good for such a small tablet. Although Redmi hasn’t yet revealed any information about prices, the K Pad is rumored to cost around 4,000 yuan ($555 / €480), not a bad price considering its key specs.
In comparison, the cheapest iPad Mini is available for $500 and comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, but no cellular support. It remains to be seen how much the K Pad will cost outside of China, but chances are that it won’t be much cheaper than the iPad Mini.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: