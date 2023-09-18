Qualcomm introduces new Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip for mid-end phones
Qualcomm is back in the news with yet another chipset, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. The new chip has been specifically designed for mid-range handsets and it’s made using 4nm process technology.
The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 is fueled by Qualcomm’s advanced Kryo CPU and Adreno GPU (graphics processing unit), and benefits from the company’s Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology.
Specifically, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 features four performance cores clocked at up to 2.4GHz and four efficiency cores clocked at up to 1.95GHz. Additionally, the chipset supports FHD+ displays with 144Hz refresh rate, as well as up to 16MP triple camera @ 30fps with Zero Shutter Lag, up to 48MP (or 64MP binned) single camera @30fps with Zero Shutter Lag, and up to 200MP photo capture.
Other highlights of the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset include HDR gaming (10-bit color depth), OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0 FP, and Vulkan 1.3 support, along with all the typical connectivity features: GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, NavIC, and QZSS.
Last but not least, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 features support for LP-DDR5 memory up to 3200 MHz, LP-DDR4X memory up to 2133 MHz, and UFS 4.0 storage.
Unfortunately, Qualcomm skipped one important piece of information in the official announcement: availability. The US-based company didn’t specify when the first devices equipped with its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset will be launched on the market, but if we were to guess, it should happen by the end of the year.
The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 is fueled by Qualcomm’s advanced Kryo CPU and Adreno GPU (graphics processing unit), and benefits from the company’s Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology.
The new chipset comes with a dedicated Qualcomm AI Engine, which promises to offer users the option to capture crisp photos and 4K HDR videos, as well as enhanced nighttime shots with Qualcomm Low Light.
Specifically, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 features four performance cores clocked at up to 2.4GHz and four efficiency cores clocked at up to 1.95GHz. Additionally, the chipset supports FHD+ displays with 144Hz refresh rate, as well as up to 16MP triple camera @ 30fps with Zero Shutter Lag, up to 48MP (or 64MP binned) single camera @30fps with Zero Shutter Lag, and up to 200MP photo capture.
Qualcomm’s new chipset comes with Snapdragon X62 5G modem, which features 5G mmWave and sub-6 GHz, standalone and non-standalone modes, FDD, and TDD (peak download of 2.9Gbps).
Other highlights of the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset include HDR gaming (10-bit color depth), OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0 FP, and Vulkan 1.3 support, along with all the typical connectivity features: GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, NavIC, and QZSS.
Last but not least, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 features support for LP-DDR5 memory up to 3200 MHz, LP-DDR4X memory up to 2133 MHz, and UFS 4.0 storage.
Unfortunately, Qualcomm skipped one important piece of information in the official announcement: availability. The US-based company didn’t specify when the first devices equipped with its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset will be launched on the market, but if we were to guess, it should happen by the end of the year.
Things that are NOT allowed: