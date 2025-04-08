MediaTek's powerful Dimensity 9400+ is a tough challenger for the Snapdragon 8 Elite AP

In just a few days, MediaTek is expected to introduce the enhanced version of its latest flagship application processor (AP). The Dimensity 9400+ will debut on the Vivo X200s and while both the SoC and the phone have yet to be announced, a reviewer who was sent a review unit of the device ran it through Geekbench . The chipset had a single-core score of 2949 while the multi-core tally amounted to 9258.





Those scores were fairly close to the 3049 and 9793 single-core and multi-core results generated by the Snapdragon 8 Elite running the Galaxy S25 Ultra . The Dimensity 9400+ was able to top the CPU results achieved on Geekbench by the Dimensity 9400 thanks to the faster clock speed of the Cortex-X925 Prime High-Performance CPU core on the newer, enhanced Dimensity 9400+. On the latter AP, that core runs as fast as 3.7 GHz compared to 3.63 GHz on the Dimensity 9400.





There is one other speed change in favor of the Dimensity 9400+ AP. The four Cortex-A720 Efficiency CPU cores on the enhanced version of the chip are clocked as fast as 2.4 GHz compared to 2.0 GHz on the Dimensity 9400 chipset.



It should be noted that MediaTek made no changes to the chip's GPU which remains the same Immortalis G925-MC12 found on the Dimensity 9400. On both SoCs, the GPU runs at a clock speed of 1.612 GHz. The Dimensity 9400+ is manufactured by the world's leading foundry, TSMC, using its second-generation 3nm process node (N3E).





The Dimensity 9400+ features:





One Cortex-X925 Prime High-Performance CPU core running as fast as 3.73 GHz.

Three Cortex-X4 Performance CPU cores clocked up to 3.30 GHz.

Four Cortex-A720 Efficiency CPU cores with a clock speed up to 2.4 GHz.





The Snapdragon 8 Elite, like the Dimensity 9400+, is built by TSMC using its second-generation process node (N3E). The Qualcomm chip consists of:





Two Oryon Phoenix L Prime CPU cores clocked as fast as 4.32 GHz.

Six Oryon Phoenix M Performance CPU cores with a clock speed as fast as 3.53 GHz.



