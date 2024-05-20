Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Xiaomi's 12.1-inch Redmi Pad Pro goes global

By
Xiaomi's 12.1-inch Redmi Pad Pro goes global
Another day, another tablet! Today, it's Xiaomi's Redmi Pad Pro turn – released in China a month ago, this solid slate now is getting its global premiere.

Tablets are game-changers: you need to try one before you try bashing and rejecting them. "Blending the best of smartphones and laptops" sounds pretty banal, but in the end of the day, it's what makes tablets cool, practical, useful and fun (yes, all at once).

Tablets offer vivid displays for binge-watching, responsive touchscreens for gaming, and the convenience of portability minus the weight of a laptop.

Without further ado, the Redmi Pad Pro boasts a 12.1-inch screen with a 2.5K resolution (2560 x 1600 pixels) and a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring clear and smooth visuals. The display's 16:10 aspect ratio will be familiar to desktop users. The slate comes with four stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos technology, because, yes, many watch movies/series on tablets. Although even large tablets have small screens for a proper watching experience, at least they are way better than watching on a phone.

The Redmi Pad Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and it should be enough for a smooth performance for various tasks. The tablet offers a large 10,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, ensuring you stay powered throughout the day.

The tablet supports the Redmi Smart Keyboard and the Redmi Smart Pen. The Smart Pen offers 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and a 240Hz touch sampling rate for a smooth writing experience. The Smart Keyboard provides a comfortable typing experience, making the tablet suitable for productivity as well as creativity.

The Redmi Pad Pro is available in Graphite Gray, Mint Green, and Ocean Blue. It comes in three configurations starting with 6/128GB, with prices starting from €299.

Full specifications:

Display:
  • 12.1" 2.5K (2560 x 1600) display, 249 ppi
  • 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate
  • Brightness: 500 nits (standard), 600 nits (HBM)
  • 12-bit color depth with 68.7 billion colors
  • Supports Dolby Vision and certified for low blue light and flicker-free viewing

Performance:
  • Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Mobile Platform
  • 4nm process technology, octa-core CPU up to 2.4GHz
  • Qualcomm Adreno GPU
  • Configurations: 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB (supports up to 1.5TB expandable storage)

Camera and audio:
  • 8MP rear camera and 8MP front camera, both capable of 1080p video recording
  • Quad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support

Software:
  • Runs on Xiaomi HyperOS
  • Features include home screen customization, cross-device collaboration, and network sync

Connectivity:
  • Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2

Design:
  • Metal unibody design available in three colors
  • Dimensions: 280.0mm x 181.85mm x 7.52mm
  • Weight: 571g

Battery and charging:
  • 10,000mAh battery capacity with 33W fast charging
  • USB Type-C port
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

