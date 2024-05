Xiaomi's 12.1-inch Redmi Pad Pro goes global

Full specifications:



Display:

12.1" 2.5K (2560 x 1600) display, 249 ppi

120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate

Brightness: 500 nits (standard), 600 nits (HBM)

12-bit color depth with 68.7 billion colors

Supports Dolby Vision and certified for low blue light and flicker-free viewing

Performance:

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Mobile Platform

4nm process technology, octa-core CPU up to 2.4GHz

Qualcomm Adreno GPU

Configurations: 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB (supports up to 1.5TB expandable storage)

Camera and audio:



8MP rear camera and 8MP front camera, both capable of 1080p video recording

Quad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support

Software:



Runs on Xiaomi HyperOS

Features include home screen customization, cross-device collaboration, and network sync

Connectivity:

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2

Design:



Metal unibody design available in three colors

Dimensions: 280.0mm x 181.85mm x 7.52mm

Weight: 571g

Battery and charging:



10,000mAh battery capacity with 33W fast charging

USB Type-C port

Another day, another tablet! Today, it's Xiaomi's Redmi Pad Pro turn – released in China a month ago, this solid slate now is getting its global premiere Tablets are game-changers: you need to try one before you try bashing and rejecting them. "Blending the best of smartphones and laptops" sounds pretty banal, but in the end of the day, it's what makes tablets cool, practical, useful and fun (yes, all at once).Tablets offer vivid displays for binge-watching, responsive touchscreens for gaming, and the convenience of portability minus the weight of a laptop.Without further ado, the Redmi Pad Pro boasts a 12.1-inch screen with a 2.5K resolution (2560 x 1600 pixels) and a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring clear and smooth visuals. The display's 16:10 aspect ratio will be familiar to desktop users. The slate comes with four stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos technology, because, yes, many watch movies/series on tablets. Although even large tablets have small screens for a proper watching experience, at least they are way better than watching on a phone.The Redmi Pad Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and it should be enough for a smooth performance for various tasks. The tablet offers a large 10,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, ensuring you stay powered throughout the day.The tablet supports the Redmi Smart Keyboard and the Redmi Smart Pen. The Smart Pen offers 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and a 240Hz touch sampling rate for a smooth writing experience. The Smart Keyboard provides a comfortable typing experience, making the tablet suitable for productivity as well as creativity.The Redmi Pad Pro is available in Graphite Gray, Mint Green, and Ocean Blue. It comes in three configurations starting with 6/128GB, with prices starting from €299.