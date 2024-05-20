Xiaomi's 12.1-inch Redmi Pad Pro goes global
Another day, another tablet! Today, it's Xiaomi's Redmi Pad Pro turn – released in China a month ago, this solid slate now is getting its global premiere.
Tablets are game-changers: you need to try one before you try bashing and rejecting them. "Blending the best of smartphones and laptops" sounds pretty banal, but in the end of the day, it's what makes tablets cool, practical, useful and fun (yes, all at once).
Without further ado, the Redmi Pad Pro boasts a 12.1-inch screen with a 2.5K resolution (2560 x 1600 pixels) and a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring clear and smooth visuals. The display's 16:10 aspect ratio will be familiar to desktop users. The slate comes with four stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos technology, because, yes, many watch movies/series on tablets. Although even large tablets have small screens for a proper watching experience, at least they are way better than watching on a phone.
The tablet supports the Redmi Smart Keyboard and the Redmi Smart Pen. The Smart Pen offers 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and a 240Hz touch sampling rate for a smooth writing experience. The Smart Keyboard provides a comfortable typing experience, making the tablet suitable for productivity as well as creativity.
The Redmi Pad Pro is available in Graphite Gray, Mint Green, and Ocean Blue. It comes in three configurations starting with 6/128GB, with prices starting from €299.
Full specifications:
Display:
Performance:
Camera and audio:
Software:
Connectivity:
Design:
Battery and charging:
The Redmi Pad Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and it should be enough for a smooth performance for various tasks. The tablet offers a large 10,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, ensuring you stay powered throughout the day.
Display:
- 12.1" 2.5K (2560 x 1600) display, 249 ppi
- 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate
- Brightness: 500 nits (standard), 600 nits (HBM)
- 12-bit color depth with 68.7 billion colors
- Supports Dolby Vision and certified for low blue light and flicker-free viewing
Performance:
- Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Mobile Platform
- 4nm process technology, octa-core CPU up to 2.4GHz
- Qualcomm Adreno GPU
- Configurations: 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB (supports up to 1.5TB expandable storage)
Camera and audio:
- 8MP rear camera and 8MP front camera, both capable of 1080p video recording
- Quad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support
Software:
- Runs on Xiaomi HyperOS
- Features include home screen customization, cross-device collaboration, and network sync
Connectivity:
- Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2
Design:
- Metal unibody design available in three colors
- Dimensions: 280.0mm x 181.85mm x 7.52mm
- Weight: 571g
Battery and charging:
- 10,000mAh battery capacity with 33W fast charging
- USB Type-C port
