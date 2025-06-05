Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

The most powerful Android gaming tablet arrives next week and it’s a doozy

RedMagic’s next flagship product features a futuristic design and the most powerful chipset.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Tablets
RedMagic Tablet 3 Pro
Nubia, previously a wholly owned ZTE subsidiary focusing on flagship products, is one of the few companies that still believe people need very powerful mobile devices to play games while on the go.

Using its RedMagic gaming brand, Nubia continues to launch very powerful smartphones and tablets that push the boundaries of technology. The company’s most recent products, 10S Pro and Tablet 3 Pro, are the epitome of RedMagic’s technological knowledge.

Now, while the RedMagic 10S Pro has already been introduced in China last month and is expected to go global today, the Tablet 3 Pro will be officially unveiled on June 11.

We know that because RedMagic has just posted several pictures showing the futuristic design of the Tablet 3 Pro, along with the note that the slate will be introduced in China next week.

At first glance, the RedMagic Tablet 3 Pro might look very thick by today’s standards, but that’s because gaming tablets and phones have special needs in order to function properly while playing for longer periods of time. We’re talking about complex cooling systems that are meant to prevent the tablet from overheating.

RedMagic Tablet 3 Pro | Images credits: RedMagic

This is certainly not the most portable tablet, but for a gaming device, it’s pretty sleek. It clearly has a bigger display than the Nintendo Switch 2, which has just been released on the market, and you can probably attach both keyboard or wireless controllers for a smoother gaming experience.

Besides revealing the design of its flagship gaming tablet, RedMagic also confirmed the Tablet 3 Pro will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite, the latest chipset launched by the US-based company.

Although that’s about all we know so far about RedMagic’s new wonder product, we won’t have to wait too long for all the information to be revealed. The RedMagic Tablet 3 Pro will be launched in China on June 11, but it’s safe to assume the tablet will be released globally a few weeks later.

It remains to be seen how much this will cost, but since it’s a flagship product, we’re probably looking at a $1,000 price tag for the cheapest model.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G •

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 2

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate

Latest News

The 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with an OLED screen is an epic 30% off at Amazon
The 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with an OLED screen is an epic 30% off at Amazon
Samsung just sent 40 million Galaxy users an urgent security message
Samsung just sent 40 million Galaxy users an urgent security message
The Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
The Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Microsoft quietly fixes a big USB-C problem on laptops: no more guessing games!
Microsoft quietly fixes a big USB-C problem on laptops: no more guessing games!
Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
These super-popular JBL earbuds are on sale at an insanely low price, but surely not for long
These super-popular JBL earbuds are on sale at an insanely low price, but surely not for long
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless