The most powerful Android gaming tablet arrives next week and it’s a doozy
RedMagic’s next flagship product features a futuristic design and the most powerful chipset.
Nubia, previously a wholly owned ZTE subsidiary focusing on flagship products, is one of the few companies that still believe people need very powerful mobile devices to play games while on the go.
Using its RedMagic gaming brand, Nubia continues to launch very powerful smartphones and tablets that push the boundaries of technology. The company’s most recent products, 10S Pro and Tablet 3 Pro, are the epitome of RedMagic’s technological knowledge.
We know that because RedMagic has just posted several pictures showing the futuristic design of the Tablet 3 Pro, along with the note that the slate will be introduced in China next week.
At first glance, the RedMagic Tablet 3 Pro might look very thick by today’s standards, but that’s because gaming tablets and phones have special needs in order to function properly while playing for longer periods of time. We’re talking about complex cooling systems that are meant to prevent the tablet from overheating.
This is certainly not the most portable tablet, but for a gaming device, it’s pretty sleek. It clearly has a bigger display than the Nintendo Switch 2, which has just been released on the market, and you can probably attach both keyboard or wireless controllers for a smoother gaming experience.
Although that’s about all we know so far about RedMagic’s new wonder product, we won’t have to wait too long for all the information to be revealed. The RedMagic Tablet 3 Pro will be launched in China on June 11, but it’s safe to assume the tablet will be released globally a few weeks later.
It remains to be seen how much this will cost, but since it’s a flagship product, we’re probably looking at a $1,000 price tag for the cheapest model.
Now, while the RedMagic 10S Pro has already been introduced in China last month and is expected to go global today, the Tablet 3 Pro will be officially unveiled on June 11.
RedMagic Tablet 3 Pro | Images credits: RedMagic
Besides revealing the design of its flagship gaming tablet, RedMagic also confirmed the Tablet 3 Pro will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite, the latest chipset launched by the US-based company.
