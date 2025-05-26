New flagship debuted with the most powerful chipset on the market

RedMagic 10S Pro+ | Image credit: Nubia

RedMagic 10S Pro

Display : 6.85-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 2000 nits peak brightness

: 6.85-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 2000 nits peak brightness Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Leading Edition

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Leading Edition Memory : 12 / 16GB

: 12 / 16GB Storage : 256 / 512GB

: 256 / 512GB Camera : 50MP + 50MP + 2MP

: 50MP + 50MP + 2MP Front camera : 16MP

: 16MP Battery : 7,050 mAh, 80W wired fast charging

The “Plus” model has a bigger 7,500 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support and comes with 24GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. The phones start at $695 / €610 for the cheaper version and can go up to $1,040 / €915 for the RedMagic 10S Pro+ with 24GB/1TB memory. These prices are likely to be higher when the flagships will be launched worldwide on June 6.