New flagship debuted with the most powerful chipset on the market
Nubia’s latest flagship smartphones use the same chip as Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Leading Edition.
RedMagic 10S Pro+ | Image credit: NubiaChinese companies launch some incredible phones that have little to no chance to be introduced in the United States. It’s due to these companies that our smartphones are starting to pack bigger batteries, while keeping their chassis slim and compact.
Nubia, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chinese giant ZTE, is one of the few brands that are still launching so-called “gaming flagships.” These niche devices are usually more powerful than typical flagships because they are supposed to be mainly used for gaming, an activity that requires powerful hardware.
RedMagic, Nubia’s main lineup of flagships, is bringing yet another duo of extremely powerful gaming phones, 10S Pro and 10S Pro+. Both phones are now available for purchase in China and are expected to go global on June 6, so in less than two weeks.
RedMagic 10S Pro | Image credit: Nubia
As the title says, both RedMagic 10S Pro and 10S Pro+ are equipped with Qualcomm’s most powerful chipset to date, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Leading Edition.
Although that’s one of the phones’ main selling points, there’s something else that make the RedMagic 10S Pro and 10S Pro+ really interesting for gamers. Both flagships come with built-in Windows PC game emulators, which can run Steam and Epic Games launchers.
According to Nubia, its new phones provide users with playable frame rates while emulating old AAA games. In order for the frames to remain stable and the phone cool enough, Nubia included an ICE-X Cooling System, which uses liquid metal and active air cooling.
RedMagic 10S Pro+ | Image credits: Nubia
RedMagic 10S Pro
- Display: 6.85-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 2000 nits peak brightness
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Leading Edition
- Memory: 12 / 16GB
- Storage: 256 / 512GB
- Camera: 50MP + 50MP + 2MP
- Front camera: 16MP
- Battery: 7,050 mAh, 80W wired fast charging
The “Plus” model has a bigger 7,500 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support and comes with 24GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. The phones start at $695 / €610 for the cheaper version and can go up to $1,040 / €915 for the RedMagic 10S Pro+ with 24GB/1TB memory. These prices are likely to be higher when the flagships will be launched worldwide on June 6.
