No selfie camera hole on this 6.8-inch gaming champion that's been just unveiled

RedMagic Air phone on a white background.
Say hello to the RedMagic 10 Air, as it's been officially unveiled on April 9, while it's expected to launch on April 16.

This is the company's "lightest and thinnest" full-screen flagship. What is a full-screen phone, you might ask?

Well, there is no selfie camera punch hole at the top of its screen. So if you can't stand to look at your screen and the black dot in the upper corner, this should grab your attention. The new gaming phone uses an under-display front camera, resulting in a truly full-screen display without any cutouts or notches.

According to the official introduction, this display was co-developed by RedMagic and BOE over five years. The result is a screen where the pixel density of the area above the under-display camera (FDC region) matches the main screen exactly, ensuring a consistent and high-quality visual experience throughout.

The RedMagic 10 Air is said to be available in three colors: Shadow Black, Frost White, and Flame Orange. The orange version features a transparent design. A part of its back panel is covered in transparent glass that reveals the internal structure, giving it a striking and high-tech look. Also, this reminds me slightly of Nothing products, but it's definitely not the same.

The bezels look quite thin and the screen-to-body ratio seems amazing.



According to leaks so far, the RedMagic 10 Air is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It features a 6.8-inch BOE full-screen display, a 16MP front camera, and a 50MP dual-camera setup on the rear. It comes with a 6,000mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging.

RedMagic, a sub-brand of Nubia's, is definitely heavy on innovation. We recently told you about our hands-on experience with the RedMagic 10 Pro Golden Saga at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona.

Its standout feature is an advanced 11-layer cooling system, incorporating real gold and silver plating to enhance thermal conductivity. Dual internal fans, spinning at up to 23,000 RPM, further help push heat out efficiently.

Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite chip, the phone comes with a massive 24 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage, offering plenty of space and power for demanding games. The display is a 144Hz AMOLED panel with no visible camera cutout as well, for an uninterrupted gaming experience.

Battery life is another highlight, with a sizable 7,050mAh capacity packed into the relatively compact body. It's likely using silicon-carbon tech to achieve such high energy density. Fast 100W wired charging ensures minimal downtime.
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices.
