RedMagic 10 Pro Golden Saga hands-on: A premium gaming phone unlike any other





That's the question that Nubia's RedMagic sub-brand asked itself, and the answer is called the RedMagic 10 Pro Golden Saga Edition phone. The name's a mouthful, but it hides away a powerful yet intricately designed phone that deviates from the established notion of what a gaming device should look like.





At the grounds of MWC 2025 in Barcelona, Spain, we had some hands-on time with the device, and it's frankly a stunning phone that becomes all the more interesting the more you learn about it. It also won our "Best Limited Edition Luxury phone" award at the international congress. Feel free to check out the rest of the awarded devices right here





Based on the RedMagic 10 Pro, which leans more into the gaming phone aesthetic with a some RGB lighting at the rear, the Golden Saga relies on a more understated design.









There's a mirror-like glass finish at the back, which gives us a sneak peek at the carbon fiber texture underneath. On the side, there's a golden power button and capacitive trigger buttons that can be used during gaming. Overall, it looks really stealthy, and only the RedMagic logo and the Golden Saga inscription at the back reveal the truth about this gaming phone to the world.





But get this, the main selling point of this RedMagic phone is inside: it features an 11-layer cooling system with elements plated with real gold and silver. Aside from the bragging rights, these precious elements also improve the thermal conductivity of the device, which is crucial with gaming phones .





To further aid heat dissipation, the RedMagic 10 Pro Golden Saga also employs dual fans embedded inside, which aim to exhaust a large amount of hot air outside by rotating at up to 23,000RPM each.









Another appealing part of this RedMagic phone are the flush cameras at the back. Yep, zero camera island space, the phone's back is as flat as a sheet of paper. Sure, the dual 50MP cameras might not have the most impressive specs, but that's not the point of this phone at all.









Apart from real gold and silver, the phone also employs slightly more mundane materials like graphene and copper insulation, but those definitely help with the thermal management. Everything here is seemingly tightly-knit with the sole purpose of keeping the chipset inside cool and humming as fast as possible.



There's a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip on board, a massive 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for all of your games. The phone also boasts a 144Hz AMOLED screen with no distracting punch-hole for the camera. That's because the camera on this phone is underneath the screen and won't interfere with your games, which is honestly a great touch.









There's also a massive 7,050mAh battery inside the phone, surprisinly large amount for its rather compact size. Surely, a silicon-carbon tech might have been used here to achieve this energy density. Finally, you can charge it at up to 100W of wired charging, which shouldn't keep you away from your games for long.





The phone feels great in the hand, delightfully grippy and fitting well in the palm. Sure, the mirror finish at the back tends to attract a lot of fingerprints, but that's the price of this expressive design language.





The phone is currently up for pre-order with a starting price tag of €1,499.00 and should ship around April 20. Aside from the phone itself, you will also get a lot of extra goodies in the box, with a cooling fan, premium matte case, exclusive collector's card, a gold-plated adapter, and even two USB-C charging cables.