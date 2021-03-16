Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Apple Polls

Is your iPhone frame color fading?

by Daniel Petrov
Mar 16, 2021, 8:53 AM
Is your iPhone frame color fading?
While the list of Apple iPhone 12 vs 12 Pro differences is not very long, a few are very notable, like the extra zoom camera and the steel frame of the Pro model compared to the matte aluminum of the iPhone 12. It's precisely that frame material downgrade to get to the iPhone 12 price that may be the culprit behind the latest iPhone production mishap tips.

Recently, Svetapple turned our attention towards a color-fading phenomenon that happened with Apple's charitable (PRODUCT)RED iPhones, whose purchase now redirects eligible proceeds to the Global Fund’s COVID‑19 Response but they've served other causes through the years, too.

Red, green, and black iPhone 11/12, and iPhone SE (2020) colors are fading


It turns out that the red finish on their iPhone 12's aluminum sides started to fade around the corners for no particular reason. Granted, the phone was in Apple's basic silicone case but apparently forum threads have been sounding the alarm on green, black, and, yes, red iPhone 11 and SE (2020) losing their lustre, too, with a case or without.


One possible culprit could be the anodized frame finish that Apple only reserves for some iPhone colors, while a bunch of the jolly and colorful ones make do with non-anodized layer that is apparently susceptible to fading. 



This is why we wanted to ask if you have had such an issue with your iPhone, and if yes, which color and model do you have, as Apple's mum on the apparent red-to-orange issue for now. 

Is your iPhone color fading?

Vote View Result






