Is your iPhone frame color fading?





Recently, Svetapple turned our attention towards a color-fading phenomenon that happened with Apple's charitable (PRODUCT)RED iPhones , whose purchase now redirects eligible proceeds to the Global Fund’s COVID‑19 Response but they've served other causes through the years, too.





Red, green, and black iPhone 11/12, and iPhone SE (2020) colors are fading





It turns out that the red finish on their iPhone 12's aluminum sides started to fade around the corners for no particular reason. Granted, the phone was in Apple's basic silicone case but apparently forum threads have been sounding the alarm on green, black, and, yes, red iPhone 11 and SE (2020) losing their lustre, too, with a case or without.









One possible culprit could be the anodized frame finish that Apple only reserves for some iPhone colors, while a bunch of the jolly and colorful ones make do with non-anodized layer that is apparently susceptible to fading.





Yep… my wife noticed it just a few months after she got it. Always in a case. https://t.co/sx5aO6YlNSpic.twitter.com/nwtqS0DfOK — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) March 15, 2021







This is why we wanted to ask if you have had such an issue with your iPhone, and if yes, which color and model do you have, as Apple's mum on the apparent red-to-orange issue for now.





Is your iPhone color fading? No Yes, I have a red iPhone Yes, I have a green, black, or other non-red iPhone color No 66.67% Yes, I have a red iPhone 11.11% Yes, I have a green, black, or other non-red iPhone color 22.22%























