Realme to launch another color-changing phone, could be a rebranded Realme 9 Pro

That’s the same technology used in the aforementioned Vivo V23 - a layer of paint which changes its color depending on the amount of light hitting it. In layman's terms - the back will turn from blue to yellow, orange, and green when exposed to direct sunlight.



Looking at the images, this model looks suspiciously similar to the



Whether or not the new Realme V25 is just a rebranded 9 Pro meant for the Chinese market, it’s plain to see that photochromic (aka color-changing) technology is on the rise in smartphone design.

Color-changing phones are nothing new, actually - Vivo launched a model that was able to change its color under direct sunlight, the V23. If you want to learn more about the tech behind this phone, check out our “ Are color-changing phones the next big thing in smartphone design? ” article.Now, it seems that another Chinese brand is gearing up to exploit the same color-changing technology in its smartphone lineup. Realme will be launching its V25 series in China next month (on March 3), and even though we don’t have a spec sheet yet, the company has officially announced that the phone will feature a photochromic back.