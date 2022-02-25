 Realme to launch another color-changing phone, could be a rebranded Realme 9 Pro - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View
Release dates

Realme to launch another color-changing phone, could be a rebranded Realme 9 Pro

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Realme to launch another color-changing phone, could be a rebranded Realme 9 Pro
Color-changing phones are nothing new, actually - Vivo launched a model that was able to change its color under direct sunlight, the V23. If you want to learn more about the tech behind this phone, check out our “Are color-changing phones the next big thing in smartphone design?” article.

Now, it seems that another Chinese brand is gearing up to exploit the same color-changing technology in its smartphone lineup. Realme will be launching its V25 series in China next month (on March 3), and even though we don’t have a spec sheet yet, the company has officially announced that the phone will feature a photochromic back.


That’s the same technology used in the aforementioned Vivo V23 - a layer of paint which changes its color depending on the amount of light hitting it. In layman's terms - the back will turn from blue to yellow, orange, and green when exposed to direct sunlight.

Looking at the images, this model looks suspiciously similar to the recently announced Realme 9 series, and we could be witnessing a rebrand job here. The Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ come with a Snapdragon 695 SoC, 6.6" FullHD+ 120Hz LCD, Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0, side-mounted fingerprint reader, and 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging.

Whether or not the new Realme V25 is just a rebranded 9 Pro meant for the Chinese market, it’s plain to see that photochromic (aka color-changing) technology is on the rise in smartphone design.

Also Read:
Realme to reveal world's fastest smartphone charging system next week

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Amazon is now offering store credit (and fast delivery) with Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ orders
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon is now offering store credit (and fast delivery) with Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ orders
Verizon and AT&T have officially managed to silence T-Mobile's 5G hype machine
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Verizon and AT&T have officially managed to silence T-Mobile's 5G hype machine
Oppo’s first tablet is a technological powerhouse that won't break the bank
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Oppo’s first tablet is a technological powerhouse that won't break the bank
Garmin may introduce solar-charging smartwatches with better outdoor visibility
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Garmin may introduce solar-charging smartwatches with better outdoor visibility
OnePlus 8 series almost ready for Android 12, first open beta now available
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
OnePlus 8 series almost ready for Android 12, first open beta now available
iPhone SE 3: Why Apple's cheapest 2022 phone is Android's biggest threat
by Rado Minkov,  2
iPhone SE 3: Why Apple's cheapest 2022 phone is Android's biggest threat
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless