Realme to launch another color-changing phone, could be a rebranded Realme 9 Pro
Now, it seems that another Chinese brand is gearing up to exploit the same color-changing technology in its smartphone lineup. Realme will be launching its V25 series in China next month (on March 3), and even though we don’t have a spec sheet yet, the company has officially announced that the phone will feature a photochromic back.
That’s the same technology used in the aforementioned Vivo V23 - a layer of paint which changes its color depending on the amount of light hitting it. In layman's terms - the back will turn from blue to yellow, orange, and green when exposed to direct sunlight.
Looking at the images, this model looks suspiciously similar to the recently announced Realme 9 series, and we could be witnessing a rebrand job here. The Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ come with a Snapdragon 695 SoC, 6.6" FullHD+ 120Hz LCD, Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0, side-mounted fingerprint reader, and 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging.
Whether or not the new Realme V25 is just a rebranded 9 Pro meant for the Chinese market, it’s plain to see that photochromic (aka color-changing) technology is on the rise in smartphone design.
