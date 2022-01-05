



Are color-changing phones the next big thing in smartphone design? Yes, they're awesome! I would get one but I don't think the idea will take off They're pretty niche No. Plenty of other good design ideas out there. Not interested. Other (in the comments) Yes, they're awesome! 18.46% I would get one but I don't think the idea will take off 13.85% They're pretty niche 12.31% No. Plenty of other good design ideas out there. 16.92% Not interested. 36.92% Other (in the comments) 1.54%



Vivo V23 series quick specs

Back to the phones that inspired this article. The V23 series consists of two models - the vanilla V23 and a Pro version. The Vivo V23 Pro features curved glass on the front and back, and it’s powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200. There are two memory configurations - you can get it with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB storage respectively.



The Pro also comes equipped with a 6.56-inch 1080p AMOLED, running at 90Hz, a 4,300mAh battery and the phone supports 44W fast charging. There are five cameras in total on the V23 Pro - two selfie snappers, and three on the back. The selfie pair consists of a 50MP wide camera with eye autofocus support, and an 8MP ultrawide camera, while the triple system on the back is a 108MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro combo.





The vanilla model comes with a smaller 6.44-inch screen with 1080p resolution, although it’s still a 90Hz panel. Under the hood, there’s a Dimensity 920, and the storage options are the same as those on the Pro variant.



Sadly, the V23 series won’t make an appearance stateside, the lineup already launched in India, and a global release is expected shortly. Nevertheless, the color-changing feature is a fresh design idea, and other brands could pick it up and use it on more models in the future.

Sadly, the V23 series won't make an appearance stateside, the lineup already launched in India, and a global release is expected shortly. Nevertheless, the color-changing feature is a fresh design idea, and other brands could pick it up and use it on more models in the future.

Second, some of these technologies have a limited lifecycle of changing colors - electrochromic solutions for example offer several thousand changes before the back returns to its permanent color state. Photochromic and thermochromic pigments also have a lifespan, usually around a year before they start losing their properties.Third, it’s a question of demand - people might not be so keen on their phone changing color all the time. A smartphone is a fashion accessory nowadays, and some people want it in a solid color to match their style. Business users also don’t need their serious-looking company devices turning pink all of a sudden.So the idea is quite neat but the potential applications are somewhat limited. Couple this with the drawbacks of the technology, and you’ll see why there aren’t many models like the V23 out there.Of course, we might be totally wrong here, and in a year or two color-changing phones might be the next big thing. At the moment though, they are just a fun little peculiarity. Why don't you tell us what you think? Color-changing phones - hot or not?