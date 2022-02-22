 Realme to reveal world's fastest smartphone charging system next week - PhoneArena

Samsung Apple Google OnePlus

Realme to reveal world's fastest smartphone charging system next week

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Realme to reveal world's fastest smartphone charging system next week
Realme has been teasing a major announcement that it will make at MWC on February 28th. During that announcement, the company will introduce what it calls the "World's Fastest Smartphone Charging Technology." The company's previous company record charging speed was 125W accomplished through its UltraDart technology.

Unfortunately, Realme never made this available on any of its consumer phones. Realme's teaser asks "How fast is the fastest?" We are about to find out. Right now, the honor of having the fastest charger goes to Infinix with its 160W charger. However, rumors suggest that the Red Magic 7 Pro gaming phone will have a 165W charger in the box.

On February 28th Realme will unveil the fastest smartphone charging system in the world


Xiaomi's 120W HyperCharge technology, used on the Xiaomi 11i, can take the handset's battery from 0% to 100% in only 15 minutes. So you can imagine how fast a 160W or 165 W charger will replenish your battery. And while most U.S. smartphone users don't get a shot at using these super-fast chargers, the rumored U.S. bound Motorola Frontier flagship phone is believed to feature a 125W charger out of the box.

We recently posted a video on our YouTube channel that shows a charging battle between the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S21 Ultra, iPhone 13 Pro Max, the Pixel 6 Pro, and the OnePlus 10 Pro. The latter phone had the fastest charging speeds at 80W. This allowed the battery on the device to go from 0% to 100% in only 37 minutes.

While most people focus on how long the battery on their phone lasts, that is only part of the information you need to know. A rapidly charging phone can make up for a small battery capacity as long as you don't mind carrying a power bank around with you. And if you have a Graphene-powered fast charging power bank, that's even better.

It's easy to be excited by a huge 5000mAh battery on your handset but the bigger the size of the battery, the longer it is going to take to charge. For now, it seems that the manufacturers are spending more time trying to come up with ways to speed up the charging process on smartphones without making them overheat.

In just a few days, we will know all about the technology that Realme calls the "World's Fastest Smartphone Charging Technology." For those unfamiliar with the company, Realme is a  smartphone manufacturer based in Shenzhen, China. It was founded back in 2018 by Li Bingzhong, the former vice president of Oppo.

Realme is one of the smartphone brands owned by China's BBK Electronics. Under the BBK umbrella sits brands like Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, Realme, and iQOO. Besides a series of handsets, Realme also produces a tablet, a smartwatch, and earbuds.

Oppo already offers a 125W flash charge that will replenish 41% of a 4000mAh battery in 5 minutes while charging the complete battery in only twenty minutes. This is one area where Apple and Google have been found wanting. Sure, the iPhone 13 Pro Max features superlative battery life but our test revealed that it takes 1 hour and 40 minutes to charge that handset's battery from 0% to 100%.

Looking at the data to level the playing field resulted in just one change near the bottom


And the iPhone 13 Pro Max's charging time was only six minutes faster than the 1 hour 46 minutes it took to charge the 5003mAh battery on the Pixel 6 Pro from 0% to 100%. Perhaps it would be worthwhile if we computed how many mAh of battery capacity each phone is charging for every minute it is plugged in. This might level the playing field for phones with a larger battery capacity.

Based on our test, the iPhone went from 0% to 100% in 100 minutes meaning that it charged 43.52mAh every minute while charging. The Pixel 6 Pro charged 47.20mAh for each minute plugged in. The Galaxy S22 Ultra charged 80.65mAh every minute plugged-in compared to 67.57mAh for the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Still on the top no matter how you slice it is the OnePlus 10 Pro as the latter added 135.14mAh of battery capacity every minute it was connected to an outlet or a power bank. So doing this calculation resulted in a small change as the iPhone 13 Pro Max exchanged positions with the Pixel 6 Pro.

PHONEBattery Capacity
Time from 0 to 100%
mAh charged per minute
OnePlus 10 Pro
5000mAh
37 minutes
135.14mAh
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
5000mAh62 minutes
80.65mAh
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
5000mAh74 minutes
67.57mAh
Google Pixel 6 Pro
5003mAh106 minutes
47.20mAh
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
4352mAh
100 minutes
43.52mAh

