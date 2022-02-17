Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ arrive with 60W charging, 120Hz display, triple camera

Realme has always gone the route of selling phones as decent as they could for the lowest price possible—and the Realme 9 series is no exception. The Realme 9 Pro is priced starting at Rs 17,999 (around USD $240), for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 128GB alternative option sells for $40 more (via).

Тhe specs of this base model have been revealed to be as follows:

Because of its high refresh rate and bigger battery, the Realme 9 Pro appears to be more directed towards mobile gamers than the Pro Plus. However, neither the Realme 9 Pro with its 120 Hz, nor the Realme 9 Pro Plus with its 90 Hz, seem to feature a variable refresh rate display. Stuck at such a constantly high refresh rate, even during light reading, the display will probably wear out the battery faster than is ideal.

Realme 9 Pro+ specs





Oddly enough, the pricier "plus" model has a smaller display than its companion, featuring 6.4 inches. It also has a lower refresh rate, and a slightly smaller battery. It is clearly designed for productivity, rather than gaming like its sibling.





Prices start at Rs 24,999 (roughly USD $333) for the 6GB + 128GB model, and Rs 26,999 (about USD $360) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. There is also an 8GB + 256GB option, which will sell for 28,999 (or $386).





The full specs list-out of the Realme 9 Pro+ is as follows:





6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimensity 920

Up to 8GB RAM, 256GB storage

50MP + 8MP + 2MP triple cameras

16MP selfie camera

4,500mAh battery

60W fast charging





The MediaTek Dimensity 920 chip is slightly faster than the Snapdragon 695, although the latter is a bit less power-heavy. Most mobile games also tend to be optimized for Snapdragon, too, so Realme's decision with processors make sense. Both chipsets are some of the better low-budget choices out there as well.





Both smartphones also come with a built-in under-display fingerprint sensor, which is usually a pretty high-spec phone feature. Not even the iPhone 13 features fingerprint ID, but Realme didn't seem bothered by slightly increasing its devices body thickness by packing in a few extras.





It even included a 3.5mm jack on both new devices, which is definitely something reserved for middle- or lower-range phones, but which is still widely valued.

The Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ aren't bad-looking phones, with their glossy, metallic back plates creating somewhat of a unique appearance. Both of the models come in the same set of colors: Midnight Black, Aurora Green, and Sunrise Blue, all of them glossy and reflective.





Although the sale date is in a week's time, if you're interested in getting a more in-depth look at the two new phones, there are already a few decent unboxing videos up on YouTube to satisfy that craving.




