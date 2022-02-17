Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ arrive with 60W charging, 120Hz display, triple camera

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ arrive with 60W charging, 120Hz display, triple camera0
During the unveiling, Realme finally revealed everything about the two devices' specs and prices, and as usual, we're here to pass along every detail.
Realme 9 Pro specs
Realme has always gone the route of selling phones as decent as they could for the lowest price possible—and the Realme 9 series is no exception. The Realme 9 Pro is priced starting at Rs 17,999 (around USD $240), for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 128GB alternative option sells for $40 more (via 91Mobiles).
Тhe specs of this base model have been revealed to be as follows:
- 6.6-inch display, 120Hz refresh rate
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- Up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP triple cameras
- 16MP selfie camera
- 5,000mAh battery
- 33W fast charging
Because of its high refresh rate and bigger battery, the Realme 9 Pro appears to be more directed towards mobile gamers than the Pro Plus. However, neither the Realme 9 Pro with its 120 Hz, nor the Realme 9 Pro Plus with its 90 Hz, seem to feature a variable refresh rate display. Stuck at such a constantly high refresh rate, even during light reading, the display will probably wear out the battery faster than is ideal.
Realme 9 Pro+ specs
Oddly enough, the pricier "plus" model has a smaller display than its companion, featuring 6.4 inches. It also has a lower refresh rate, and a slightly smaller battery. It is clearly designed for productivity, rather than gaming like its sibling.
Prices start at Rs 24,999 (roughly USD $333) for the 6GB + 128GB model, and Rs 26,999 (about USD $360) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. There is also an 8GB + 256GB option, which will sell for 28,999 (or $386).
The full specs list-out of the Realme 9 Pro+ is as follows:
- 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek Dimensity 920
- Up to 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP triple cameras
- 16MP selfie camera
- 4,500mAh battery
- 60W fast charging
The MediaTek Dimensity 920 chip is slightly faster than the Snapdragon 695, although the latter is a bit less power-heavy. Most mobile games also tend to be optimized for Snapdragon, too, so Realme's decision with processors make sense. Both chipsets are some of the better low-budget choices out there as well.
Both smartphones also come with a built-in under-display fingerprint sensor, which is usually a pretty high-spec phone feature. Not even the iPhone 13 features fingerprint ID, but Realme didn't seem bothered by slightly increasing its devices body thickness by packing in a few extras.
It even included a 3.5mm jack on both new devices, which is definitely something reserved for middle- or lower-range phones, but which is still widely valued.
The Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ aren't bad-looking phones, with their glossy, metallic back plates creating somewhat of a unique appearance. Both of the models come in the same set of colors: Midnight Black, Aurora Green, and Sunrise Blue, all of them glossy and reflective.
Although the sale date is in a week's time, if you're interested in getting a more in-depth look at the two new phones, there are already a few decent unboxing videos up on YouTube to satisfy that craving.
The Chinese company Realme may be a low- to-mid-tier brand selling phones that generally compete with the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, and Oppo in the Chinese and Indian market. Yet its latest flagships have been coming equipped with newer and more powerful budget chipsets, with the 5G Realme GT 2 Pro setting a benchmark record on AnTuTu just a couple of months back.