Realme Neo 7 is the flagship killer we’ve all been waiting for
Realme is back in the news with yet another solid product, the Neo 7, which sits at the threshold between mid and high-end segments. On paper, Realme Neo 7 is a flagship killer when it comes to specs, but what truly makes this a very good flagship alternative is the price.
Granted, the Neo 7 is only available in China for the moment and the prices will most likely be higher when it goes on sale worldwide, we still expect Realme’s new phone to undercut many of the phones with similar specs.
Customers who want to pre-order the Realme Neo 7 in China must pay the following prices:
Granted, the Neo 7 is only available in China for the moment and the prices will most likely be higher when it goes on sale worldwide, we still expect Realme’s new phone to undercut many of the phones with similar specs.
Realme Neo 7 is now available for pre-order in China and should hit shelves on December 16. The phone comes in three colors (black, blue, and white) and five different memory variants: 12/256 GB, 16/256 GB, 12/512 GB, 16/512 GB, and 16 GB/1 TB.
Customers who want to pre-order the Realme Neo 7 in China must pay the following prices:
- 12/256 GB – CNY 2,199 ($300 / €290)
- 16/256 GB – CNY 2,299 ($315 / €300)
- 12/512 GB – CNY 2,499 ($345 / €325)
- 16/512 GB – CNY 2,799 ($385 / €365)
- 16 GB/1 TB – CNY 3,299 ($455 / €430)
The most important piece of hardware that probably defines whether or not the Neo 7 is a flagship killer is the chipset. Realme’s new device is equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300+ processor, one of the most powerful SoCs currently available on the market.
On the back, Realme’s new phone packs a dual camera system that consists of a 50-megapixel main camera with Sony IMX882 sensor and OIS (optical image stabilization), as well as an 8-megpaixel ultra-wide camera.
Another reason the Neo 7 could be picked over other, more expensive flagships is the huge battery. The phone is powered by a 7,000 mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging, which should last for up to three days on single charge.
Besides that, the Neo 7 boasts a stunning 6.78-inch 8T LTPO OLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 6,000 nits brightness, and Crystal Armor Glass protection.
On the back, Realme’s new phone packs a dual camera system that consists of a 50-megapixel main camera with Sony IMX882 sensor and OIS (optical image stabilization), as well as an 8-megpaixel ultra-wide camera.
Realme Neo 7 | Images credits: Realme
Another reason the Neo 7 could be picked over other, more expensive flagships is the huge battery. The phone is powered by a 7,000 mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging, which should last for up to three days on single charge.
Last but not least, Realme Neo 7 is IP69-rated for dust and water resistance, and runs Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 right out of the box.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: