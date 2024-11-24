Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
Realme GT Neo6 | Image credits: RealmeRealme is already planning the next GT Neo Series phone, and while the name of the upcoming phone hasn’t been revealed yet, it’s unlikely that it will be called anything else but GT Neo7.
Although information about the GT Neo7 is a bit scarce, a couple of details leaked in the past pointing to some very good hardware, which will probably put the GT Neo7 closer to the flagship rather than the mid-range segment.
This week’s rumor comes in line with the previous ones in the fact that it paints an excellent picture for the GT Neo7, which feels more and more like a flagship killer.
According to reliable tipster Digital Chat Station, Realme’s upcoming GT Neo7 will be powered by a huge 7,000 mAh battery. Not only that, but the phone will retain the series’ slim silhouette at just 8.5 mm thickness.
Of course, Realme will use a dual-cell battery, not a single one since that would’ve made the phone a lot thicker. It’s also worth mentioning that the phone’s battery is expected to provide around 2 days of autonomy on heavy use. Additionally, the battery is rumored to feature support for 80W or 100W wired charging speeds.
Realme GT Neo7 teaser | Image credits: Realme via Weibo
Previous rumors suggest that Realme GT Neo7 will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version, a beefed-up variant of the US-based chipmaker’s last year top-of-the-line chipset.
The phone’s flat display is said to offer 1.5K resolution, but there is no other information available beyond that. The camera configuration, display size and amount of memory remain a mystery at the moment, but we suspect details about all of these will be leaked in the days leading to the phone’s announcement.
The GT Neo7 will be initially introduced in China, but Realme typically brought these models to global markets too later on, so we don’t see why the upcoming would be an exception, especially considering its rumored specs sheet.
