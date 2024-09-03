Realme NARZO 70 Turbo arrives with the “fastest chipset” in the mid-range segment
Realme NARZO 70 Turbo teaser | Image credit: RealmeAfter introducing four new devices in the last several weeks, Realme is gearing up to launch yet another mid-range phone, the NARZO 70 Turbo. The company confirmed recently that its new phone will be officially introduced on September 9, and it will go on sale on its online store and Amazon.
What makes the NARZO 70 Turbo is the fact that it packs MediaTek’s new Dimensity 7300 Energy processor, which is touted as the “fastest chipset in this segment.” That would make the NARZO 70 Turbo one of the fastest mid-range smartphones available on the market.
Manufactured on 4nm technology, the Dimensity 7300 Energy scored higher on AnTuTu benchmark than other chipsets in the same segment, such as Dimensity 7300, Dimensity 7200, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, and Snapdragon 695.
Realme also revealed that the phone’s design is inspired by motorsports. The NARZO 70 Turbo is very sleek (7.6mm) and light (185g). Also, it comes in four different memory variants: 6/128GB, 8/128GB, and 12/256GB.
We also know that the smartphone packs a 50-megapixel main sensor and a secondary 8-megapixel secondary camera in the front. That’s all Realme revealed about the phone’s specs so far.
One other thing that we know about the Realme NARZO 70 Turbo is that it will be available in three different colors: green, purple and yellow. No word on prices yet, but this is likely to be aggressively priced considering the competition is quite fierce in this mid-range segment.
