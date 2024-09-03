Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Realme NARZO 70 Turbo arrives with the “fastest chipset” in the mid-range segment

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Release dates
Realme NARZO 70 Turbo teaser
Realme NARZO 70 Turbo teaser | Image credit: Realme
After introducing four new devices in the last several weeks, Realme is gearing up to launch yet another mid-range phone, the NARZO 70 Turbo. The company confirmed recently that its new phone will be officially introduced on September 9, and it will go on sale on its online store and Amazon.

What makes the NARZO 70 Turbo is the fact that it packs MediaTek’s new Dimensity 7300 Energy processor, which is touted as the “fastest chipset in this segment.” That would make the NARZO 70 Turbo one of the fastest mid-range smartphones available on the market.

Manufactured on 4nm technology, the Dimensity 7300 Energy scored higher on AnTuTu benchmark than other chipsets in the same segment, such as Dimensity 7300, Dimensity 7200, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, and Snapdragon 695.

Realme also revealed that the phone’s design is inspired by motorsports. The NARZO 70 Turbo is very sleek (7.6mm) and light (185g). Also, it comes in four different memory variants: 6/128GB, 8/128GB, and 12/256GB.

We also know that the smartphone packs a 50-megapixel main sensor and a secondary 8-megapixel secondary camera in the front. That’s all Realme revealed about the phone’s specs so far.

One other thing that we know about the Realme NARZO 70 Turbo is that it will be available in three different colors: green, purple and yellow. No word on prices yet, but this is likely to be aggressively priced considering the competition is quite fierce in this mid-range segment.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]

Latest News

Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
One of Apple, Google, and Meta's key opponents in the EU steps down
One of Apple, Google, and Meta's key opponents in the EU steps down
Google reportedly wants to exclude ad tech insiders' testimonies from DOJ antitrust trial
Google reportedly wants to exclude ad tech insiders' testimonies from DOJ antitrust trial
Woot sells the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 for just $99.99, but only for a limited time
Woot sells the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 for just $99.99, but only for a limited time
Apple goes after Spotify and Disney via a landmark partnership
Apple goes after Spotify and Disney via a landmark partnership
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be 20% of the Samsung S25 costs as Exynos 2500 goes to Z Fold 7
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be 20% of the Samsung S25 costs as Exynos 2500 goes to Z Fold 7
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless