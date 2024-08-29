Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
Realme 13+ 5G is the first phone to use MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset

Realme 13+ 5G is the first phone to use MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset
Realme 13 5G | Image credit: Realme
As expected, Realme unveiled its new mid-range smartphones, the 13 5G and 13+ 5G. The two join another duo of mid-end phones that Realme introduced not long ago, the 13 Pro and 13 Pro+.

Judging by their name, the new Realme phones are slightly less powerful than the 13 Pro series launched last month, but they’re certainly just as interesting, especially the Realme 13+ 5G.

Before going into details, let’s see how much these will cost and when customers will be able to pick them up. Keep in mind that the Realme 13+ 5G comes in four different colors – Speed Green, Victory Gold, and Dark Purple, while the vanilla model is only available in Speed Green and Dark Purple. Both will be available for purchase starting September 6.

Realme 13+ 5G
  • 8/128GB – Rs 22,999 ($275 / €245)
  • 8/256GB – Rs 24,999 ($300 / €270)
  • 12/256GB – Rs 26,999 ($320 / €290)

Realme 13 5G
  • 8/128GB – Rs 17,999 ($215 / €195)
  • 8/256GB – Rs 19,999 ($240 / €215)

Now, what makes the Realme 13+ 5G unique for a short period of time is the fact that it’s the first smartphone to use MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset.

This very new SoC is manufactured using 4nm technology and accommodates eight cores: 4x Cortex A78 clocked at up to 2.5GHz and 4x Cortex A55 clocked at up to 2GHz. The chipset also features a Mali-G615 graphics processing unit (GPU) and a MediaTek NPU 655 (neural processing unit).

Realme 13+ 5G | Image credits: Realme

Other than that, the Realme 13+ 5G is a pretty standard mid-range smartphone. It sports a 6.67-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits peak brightness, as well as a dual camera (50MP Sony LYT-600 + 8MP ultra-wide).

On the other hand, the regular Realme 13 5G model comes with the same display, but slightly different camera configuration: 50MP main + 2MP depth. Additionally, the Realme 13 5G is equipped with MediaTek’s 6300 chipset instead, and packs a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Both phones are powered by 5,000 mAh batteries, but the Realme 13+ 5G supports 80W fast charging, while the Realme 13 only 45W.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless