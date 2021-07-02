$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

Android Camera

Realme reportedly teams up with Kodak for its next camera-centric flagship

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
Realme reportedly teams up with Kodak for its next camera-centric flagship
Realme and Oppo did a great job at taking over Huawei's smartphone market share after the Chinese giant has been banned from using Android and Google's services on its mobile devices. It was that, or these two companies have suddenly started to make decent products that many people are now considering.

In that regard, it looks like Realme has a nice surprise for its fans. The Chinese company is reportedly teaming up with Kodak for its upcoming camera-oriented flagship smartphone, the Realme GT Master Edition.

Multiple tipsters claim Realme has asked Kodak to lend its expertise as a camera manufacturer and help design the flagship's camera setup. The photography company decided to take on that offer and the partnership is likely to be announced very soon.

We don't want to make any assumptions yet since it's impossible to tell whether or not this is just a marketing move or Realme is determined to step up its game. One thing is sure though, this will definitely make quite a few headlines in the coming months.

