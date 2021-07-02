Realme reportedly teams up with Kodak for its next camera-centric flagship

Realme and Oppo did a great job at taking over Huawei's smartphone market share after the Chinese giant has been banned from using Android and Google's services on its mobile devices. It was that, or these two companies have suddenly started to make decent products that many people are now considering.
In that regard, it looks like Realme has a nice surprise for its fans. The Chinese company is reportedly teaming up with Kodak
for its upcoming camera-oriented flagship smartphone, the Realme GT Master Edition.Multiple tipsters
claim Realme has asked Kodak to lend its expertise as a camera manufacturer and help design the flagship's camera setup. The photography company decided to take on that offer and the partnership is likely to be announced very soon.
We don't want to make any assumptions yet since it's impossible to tell whether or not this is just a marketing move or Realme is determined to step up its game. One thing is sure though, this will definitely make quite a few headlines in the coming months.