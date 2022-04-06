 Realme is the next manufacturer to ditch the in-box charger - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Android

Realme is the next manufacturer to ditch the in-box charger

Preslav Mladenov
By
Realme is the next manufacturer to ditch the in-box charger
Do you remember the times when the latest iPhones and Galaxy S phones came with a charger in the box? These good old times are now gone after Apple decided to remove the charging brick from the iPhone 12’s retail box, and Samsung followed suit with the Galaxy S21 series soon after.

Later, Samsung even stopped shipping charging bricks with its mid-range and budget phones too. Now, Realme has decided to do the same and, for the first time in its history, not include a charger brick with its upcoming Narzo 50A Prime budget phone (via XDA-Developers).

In a community post, Realme stated that due to its vision to "promote environmentally sustainable development," it has decided to ditch the charging brick for its new phone from the Narzo lineup. The company also said that customers who wish to get a charger will be able to buy one separately.

As Madhav Sheth, Realme Global's CEO, said in an interview, "We have taken initiatives to focus on sustainability and are also attempting to achieve Double Zero targets like net-zero carbon emissions by 2025."

Now, according to Realme, the decision not to ship the Narzo 50A Prime with a charger gave it the opportunity to offer more features and keep the phone in the budget-friendly price range. The company stated, "The Narzo 50A Prime is a big leap in terms of chipset performance & screen revolution. It will also help us to add more upgrades to the device with the best price and offers in the same class!"

