Realme is the next manufacturer to ditch the in-box charger

"We have taken initiatives to focus on sustainability and are also attempting to achieve Double Zero targets like net-zero carbon emissions by 2025."

"The Narzo 50A Prime is a big leap in terms of chipset performance & screen revolution. It will also help us to add more upgrades to the device with the best price and offers in the same class!"

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up