Set to be unveiled in three days, Realme Q5 images and specs are released by regulatory agencies

Most consumers in the U.S., unless they are smartphone enthusiasts, probably have never heard of the Realme smartphone brand. Huge in India, Realme started as an Oppo sub-brand and is now one of the handset brands under the umbrella of Chinese manufacturer BBK which includes OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, iQOO, and Realme. The latter is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.





MySmartPrice notes that Realme has a new phone that is expected to be introduced on April 20th. The phone, called the Realme Q5, was certified by China's version of the FCC known as TENAA. Traditionally, TENAA's documentation includes images of the device from the front, back, and both sides along with some specs. And while we will get to those in a minute, we should also mention that the Realme Q5 also received certification from China's 3C (China Compulsory Certification).

TENAA's documentation includes images and specs of the device







The CCC is a mandatory program that tests products exported into China. Similar to UL in the states, CCC tests to guarantee consumers' health, hygiene, security, environment. and anti-fraud. Products that must be tested include electrical and household appliances, switches, wires and cables, audio and video equipment, telecommunications terminals, motor vehicles and automotive parts, and medical and security equipment.





Ok, now that we got that out of the way, let's discuss the specs. According to TENAA, the Realme Q5 (AKA the RMX3478) features a 6.58-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412. Under the hood is an unnamed octa-core chipset with a 2.2GHz clock speed and Android 12 based Realme UI 3.0 is pre-installed.







The handset offers configuration options that include 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of memory. Storage options include 128GB or 256GB. On the back, you'll find a trio of camera sensors including a 50MP primary and a pair of 2MP sensors most likely featuring a Macro for extreme close-up pictures, and a 2MP depth sensor that delivers improved bokeh blurs for portraits. A 16MP camera sensor drives the front-facing selfie snapper.

There is also a Realme Q5 Pro model







The Q5 has a side mounted fingerprint scanner that is integrated with the power button. And yes, this device does come with a 3.5mm earphone jack. The 4980mAh battery is close enough to 5000mAh to call it the latter in promotional material (the component fast charges at 65W), and your color choices are Black Day, Peak Blue, and Aurora. Pricing and availability are unknown at the moment, but we should have a better idea on Wednesday when the device is officially introduced.





Besides the mid-range Q5, Realme should unveil the low-end Q5i and the high-end Q5 Pro. The Realme Q5 Pro will sport a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen and a Snapdragon 870 chipset will be under the hood. The battery will support 80W fast charging.

