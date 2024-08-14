Realme's 320W charging tech is here to fill up your phone's tank in under 5 minutes... soon

While companies like Google and Samsung continue to be stuck in the past, either hyping up the 45W "fast" charging capabilities of their latest high-end phones or omitting to mention such numbers during their otherwise super-detailed announcements, Realme is ready to take things to a level that seemed unimaginable not so long ago.





Can you feel the need for speed?





Four and a half is how many minutes Realme claims a mobile device will soon need to get its battery from 0 to 100 percent capacity with the help of SuperSonic Charge technology. That's minutes and not hours, mind you, and perhaps even more impressively, the company expects a 320W charging-capable handset to be able to jump from an empty tank to 26 percent battery capacity in 60 seconds and to 50 percent capacity in less than two minutes overall.





Those are some extraordinarily bold promises Realme is obviously only able to back up with tests in controlled environments for the time being. That means the real-world numbers provided by the company's first commercial devices equipped with this tech may not prove quite so overwhelming, nonetheless being very likely to crush what all the best phones available today can offer in the same department.









After all, Samsung's otherwise state-of-the-art Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with comparatively modest 45W charging functionality, taking well over an hour to fill up its 5,000mAh tank and getting to around 68 percent cell capacity in 30 minutes of charging. Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max , meanwhile, goes from 0 to 100 percent battery juice in roughly two hours, which is simply unacceptable for such an expensive product in this day and age.





Realme is not ready to share any actual device names or timelines regarding the commercial debut of its groundbreaking 320-watt charging solution for now, but the aforementioned GT3 smartphone, for instance, went on sale just a few months after the company originally announced its proprietary 240W SuperVOOC tech.

Speed first, safety second, commercial availability third





Of course, any new innovation in this field comes with its unique set of challenges, and although Realme seems pretty confident all 320W-related obstacles have been cleared, we wouldn't be shocked if it took the company a little longer to bring this particular solution to end users around the world.





All the intricacies and complexities of the technology are neatly summed up in a 3-minute video that ends with a very promising demo showcasing all the numbers mentioned above. Put simply, Realme claims this latest breakthrough in the fast charging industry couldn't have been possible without the invention of a "folded battery" design.



320W SuperSonic Charge is officially unveiled today! Click the video to learn more about the technology behind it and see how long it takes to charge a phone fully!#realme828Fanfest#320WFastestChargepic.twitter.com/osefpxcRlT — realme Global (@realmeglobal) August 14, 2024



Inspired by satellites (yes, from space), this allowed the company to fit more individual battery cells than ever into the compact footprint of a smartphone. If that sounds potentially dangerous, don't worry, Realme is ready to vouch for the safety of its latest blazing fast charging solution as well thanks to another pioneering technology dubbed "AirGap Charging."





That's... even harder to explain if you don't happen to be somewhat of a scientist (which I'm personally not), so for the time being, let's just trust that Realme's actual engineers did their homework and managed to strike the perfect balance between speed and safety here. It would also be nice if the company's super-fast-charging phones expanded from Asia and Europe to markets like the US soon, but that continues to seem highly unlikely.