Realme will introduce its 300W phone charging technology on August 14th
Just a couple of months ago we told you that BBK Technology's Realme unit was testing a 300W charging system. To put that in some sort of context we can wrap our heads around, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max charge at a maximum speed of 27W using power delivery (PD). In 2023, Redmi was also working on 300W charging although the technology has yet to be made available for any of its phones.
Today, Realme announced its 300W charging technology will be made official on August 14th at an event being held in China. Despite this announcement, 300W charging will not be found on a Realme phone at the moment. On a teaser that mentions the August 14th date, Realme writes in Chinese, "Break The Record Again." That slogan refers to the 240W wired charging that does work with Realme's GT5 and GT Neo 5 models.
The 240W charger for the GT Neo 5 charges that phone's 4600mAh battery from 0% to 100% in about 11 minutes. The 240W charging technology is also the current record holder for the fastest charging available on a smartphone.
So what would a 300W charger mean for you? Well, you'd be able to fully charge a 4100mAh capacity battery in just five minutes. A video shared by 91mobiles via OnLeaks shows the 300W charging in action. In the video, the phone being charged goes from 0% to 17% in just 15 seconds. And even more incredible, some reports say that the actual charging speed to be announced by Realme next Wednesday could exceed 300W.
Realme teases August 14th event during which it will unveil its 300W charging technology. | Image credit-Realme
While there had been speculation that the 300W charging system would debut with the Realme GT7 Pro, that no longer seems to be the case. The latter will, however, feature an IP69 rating which is the the highest level of protection against dust and liquids. The phone will also sport an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. Besides Realme, China's BBK Electronics produces phones under the Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, iQOO, and Realme brands. BBK's global market share was 20% as of May 2024.
Fear of overheating and faster degradation of a phone's battery is why such charging speeds are not seen in the U.S. In the States, the OnePlus 12 features 80W charging allowing users to go from 0% to 100% in only 30 minutes.
