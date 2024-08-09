Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Realme will introduce its 300W phone charging technology on August 14th

By
0comments
Realme will introduce its 300W phone charging technology on August 14th
Just a couple of months ago we told you that BBK Technology's Realme unit was testing a 300W charging system. To put that in some sort of context we can wrap our heads around, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max charge at a maximum speed of 27W using power delivery (PD). In 2023, Redmi was also working on 300W charging although the technology has yet to be made available for any of its phones.

Today, Realme announced its 300W charging technology will be made official on August 14th at an event being held in China. Despite this announcement, 300W charging will not be found on a Realme phone at the moment. On a teaser that mentions the August 14th date, Realme writes in Chinese, "Break The Record Again." That slogan refers to the 240W wired charging that does work with Realme's GT5 and GT Neo 5 models.

The 240W charger for the GT Neo 5 charges that phone's 4600mAh battery from 0% to 100% in about 11 minutes. The 240W charging technology is also the current record holder for the fastest charging available on a smartphone.

Video Thumbnail


So what would a 300W charger mean for you? Well, you'd be able to fully charge a 4100mAh capacity battery in just five minutes. A video shared by 91mobiles via OnLeaks shows the 300W charging in action. In the video, the phone being charged goes from 0% to 17% in just 15 seconds. And even more incredible, some reports say that the actual charging speed to be announced by Realme next Wednesday could exceed 300W.

Realme teases August 14th event during which it will unveil its 300W charging technology. | Image credit-Realme - Realme will introduce its 300W phone charging technology on August 14th
Realme teases August 14th event during which it will unveil its 300W charging technology. | Image credit-Realme

While there had been speculation that the 300W charging system would debut with the Realme GT7 Pro, that no longer seems to be the case. The latter will, however, feature an IP69 rating which is the the highest level of protection against dust and liquids. The phone will also sport an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. Besides Realme, China's BBK Electronics produces phones under the Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, iQOO, and Realme brands. BBK's global market share was 20% as of May 2024.

Fear of overheating and faster degradation of a phone's battery is why such charging speeds are not seen in the U.S. In the States, the OnePlus 12 features 80W charging allowing users to go from 0% to 100% in only 30 minutes.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
iPhone 16 launch date leak says it will be announced a few days earlier than last year
iPhone 16 launch date leak says it will be announced a few days earlier than last year
The iPhone 16 series will be the most Android Apple series ever
The iPhone 16 series will be the most Android Apple series ever

Latest News

Instagram extends carousel capacity for summer "photo dumps"
Instagram extends carousel capacity for summer "photo dumps"
Google TV Streamer is the first to bring the benefits of the new Android 14 for TVs
Google TV Streamer is the first to bring the benefits of the new Android 14 for TVs
Chrome, Firefox, and Safari users need to beware of this security vulnerability
Chrome, Firefox, and Safari users need to beware of this security vulnerability
New OxygenOS update is now rolling out to OnePlus devices
New OxygenOS update is now rolling out to OnePlus devices
Pixel 9's launch ruined thanks to price hikes? Maybe Google made a bad call this time
Pixel 9's launch ruined thanks to price hikes? Maybe Google made a bad call this time
Probably the best Motorola Edge (2024) deal yet bundles the mid-range phone with free Bose earbuds
Probably the best Motorola Edge (2024) deal yet bundles the mid-range phone with free Bose earbuds
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless