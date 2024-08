Realme will introduce its 300W phone charging technology on August 14th

Today, Realme announced its 300W charging technology will be made official on August 14th at an event being held in China. Despite this announcement, 300W charging will not be found on a Realme phone at the moment. On a teaser that mentions the August 14th date, Realme writes in Chinese, "Break The Record Again." That slogan refers to the 240W wired charging that does work with Realme's GT5 and GT Neo 5 models.











The 240W charger for the GT Neo 5 charges that phone's 4600mAh battery from 0% to 100% in about 11 minutes. The 240W charging technology is also the current record holder for the fastest charging available on a smartphone.







So what would a 300W charger mean for you? Well, you'd be able to fully charge a 4100mAh capacity battery in just five minutes. A video shared by 91mobiles via OnLeaks shows the 300W charging in action. In the video, the phone being charged goes from 0% to 17% in just 15 seconds. And even more incredible, some reports say that the actual charging speed to be announced by Realme next Wednesday could exceed 300W.











While there had been speculation that the 300W charging system would debut with the Realme GT7 Pro, that no longer seems to be the case. The latter will, however, feature an IP69 rating which is the the highest level of protection against dust and liquids. The phone will also sport an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. Besides Realme, China's BBK Electronics produces phones under the Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus , iQOO, and Realme brands. BBK's global market share was 20% as of May 2024.