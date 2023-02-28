MWC 2023: Hands-on with the fastest charging phone in the world, the Realme GT3
The fast charging wars are in full swing, and while some companies are content with their lightning ports and 33W chargers, others aim to push the boundaries of technology to the absolute limit. Behold the Realme GT3, the first commercially available phone that features 240W wired fast charging technology.
The Realme GT3 uses the company's SuperVOOC charging tech, something that Realme has been developing and polishing over the past couple of years. The record-breaking 240W charging tech comes with a couple of "industry leading" badges under its belt.
Thanks to all the aforementioned innovations, Realme says that the GT3 can run through 1,600 charging cycles while retaining at least 80% of the battery capacity. For comparison, Apple lists the iPhone's batteries as being designed to retain up to 80% of their original capacity after 500 complete charge cycles.
The phone comes in two colors—Pulse White and Booster Black—and feels pretty premium in the hand. Realme has built the camera bump with industrial design in mind, it features plenty of metal and a special glass with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 nameplate under it.
The phone looks pretty cool, especially the white version, as the contrast underlines the aforementioned industrial design. Next to the camera bump and around the Snapdragon nameplate is an RGB rectangle that serves as a low battery indicator, notification light, photo counter, and more. You can also customize it with 25 colors, 2 rhythms, and 5 special modes.
The GT 3 has a 6.74-inch 144Hz 1240p display and a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. There are three rear cameras: a 50-megapixel main one, an eight-megapixel ultrawide, and a 2-megapixel macro. There are five memory configurations, starting with a modest 8/128 variant and going all the way up to a massive 16GB of RAM and 1TB of built-in storage.
The price of the Realme GT3 starts at $649, which is pretty sweet, especially if you need the fastest charging available.
If all this sounds a bit familiar, that's because this device is a rebranded Realme GT Neo 5, launched in China a couple of weeks ago. Which doesn't take away the massive effort that's been put into the battery and charging tech of this phone.
The Realme GT3 uses the company's SuperVOOC charging tech, something that Realme has been developing and polishing over the past couple of years. The record-breaking 240W charging tech comes with a couple of "industry leading" badges under its belt.
Realme has designed a special 10C ultra-thin battery for this model, a huge cooling plate for that battery, a safety system with 13 sensors and 60 layers of protection to keep the battery from overheating, and, of course, a hefty 12A cable for the 240W Dual GaN charger to carry the juice to the phone.
Thanks to all the aforementioned innovations, Realme says that the GT3 can run through 1,600 charging cycles while retaining at least 80% of the battery capacity. For comparison, Apple lists the iPhone's batteries as being designed to retain up to 80% of their original capacity after 500 complete charge cycles.
Realme GT3 hands-on
The phone comes in two colors—Pulse White and Booster Black—and feels pretty premium in the hand. Realme has built the camera bump with industrial design in mind, it features plenty of metal and a special glass with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 nameplate under it.
The phone looks pretty cool, especially the white version, as the contrast underlines the aforementioned industrial design. Next to the camera bump and around the Snapdragon nameplate is an RGB rectangle that serves as a low battery indicator, notification light, photo counter, and more. You can also customize it with 25 colors, 2 rhythms, and 5 special modes.
The GT 3 has a 6.74-inch 144Hz 1240p display and a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. There are three rear cameras: a 50-megapixel main one, an eight-megapixel ultrawide, and a 2-megapixel macro. There are five memory configurations, starting with a modest 8/128 variant and going all the way up to a massive 16GB of RAM and 1TB of built-in storage.
Realme believes that this charging technology will disrupt the industry and change the game for users, despite the fact that the phone itself is not your regular flagship killer. We were able to see the charging in real time, and it's mind-blowing: you can charge the 4,600 mAh battery from 0 to 100% in 10 minutes.
The price of the Realme GT3 starts at $649, which is pretty sweet, especially if you need the fastest charging available.
Also Read:
Insane "Explorer Edition" phone brings 10X faster charging than Galaxy S22 or iPhone 14: we test world’s fastest 210W charging
Things that are NOT allowed: