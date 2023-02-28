MWC 2023: Hands-on with the fastest charging phone in the world, the Realme GT3





The GT 3 has a 6.74-inch 144Hz 1240p display and a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. There are three rear cameras: a 50-megapixel main one, an eight-megapixel ultrawide, and a 2-megapixel macro. There are five memory configurations, starting with a modest 8/128 variant and going all the way up to a massive 16GB of RAM and 1TB of built-in storage.Realme believes that this charging technology will disrupt the industry and change the game for users, despite the fact that the phone itself is not your regular flagship killer. We were able to see the charging in real time, and it's mind-blowing: you can charge the 4,600 mAh battery from 0 to 100% in 10 minutes.The price of the Realme GT3 starts at $649, which is pretty sweet, especially if you need the fastest charging available.