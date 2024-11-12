Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Realme 13
Realme 13 | Image credits: Realme
Realme 14 series is happening, that much we know, but not much is known about the phones that will be part of this mid-range family. The most recent information about Realme’s 14 series is that the company might launch a “Pro Lite” model, which hasn’t really happened yet.

The unannounced Realme 14 Pro Lite was recently spotted online by the fine folks over at 91mobiles, so there’s a very high chance that this is happening too. Along with the name of the phone, the listing also reveals the colors and amount of memory for the Realme 14 Pro Lite.

The Indian version of the Realme 14 Pro Lite comes in three different colors: Emerald Green, Monet Gold, and Monet Purple. Also, four memory options will be available for customers going for this specific mid-ranger: 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB, and 12/512 GB.

Unfortunately, not much else is know about the Realme 14 series, but rumor has it the phones will be introduced in India sometime in January 2025. This means that there’s still time for information about these devices to surface.

Just for the sake of comparison, the Realme 13 series features fairly standard specs for the mid-range segment. The basic model sports a 6.72-inch IPS display with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.

Realme 13 Pro+ | Image credits: Realme

Hardware-wise, the Realme 13 series is quite decent. The vanilla model uses MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300 processor, while the Realme 13 Pro and Pro+ feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 CPUs.

As far as the camera goes, the Realme 13 Pro+ comes with a triple camera (50 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP), whereas the Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 feature dual camera setups.

Another difference between the regular and Pro models is the that former packs a 5,000 mAh battery, while the latter drain energy from slightly larger 5,200 mAh batteries.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Amazon is giving Pixel Watch 3 buyers loads of reasons to be thankful before Black Friday
Amazon is giving Pixel Watch 3 buyers loads of reasons to be thankful before Black Friday

Latest News

NBA 2K25: MyTEAM launches on Android and iOS in November, pre-registrations open
NBA 2K25: MyTEAM launches on Android and iOS in November, pre-registrations open
Base iPhone 16 models match their Pro counterparts in durability
Base iPhone 16 models match their Pro counterparts in durability
Oppo Find N5 touted as the most powerful foldable of H1 2025
Oppo Find N5 touted as the most powerful foldable of H1 2025
T-Mobile to offer huge phone discounts to certain subscribers of its segmented plans
T-Mobile to offer huge phone discounts to certain subscribers of its segmented plans
Mystery solved! Apple's new iPhone security feature caused mysteriouos reboots
Mystery solved! Apple's new iPhone security feature caused mysteriouos reboots
Don't miss out and grab the Pixel Watch 2 at one of its lowest prices
Don't miss out and grab the Pixel Watch 2 at one of its lowest prices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless