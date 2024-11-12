Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
Realme 13 | Image credits: RealmeRealme 14 series is happening, that much we know, but not much is known about the phones that will be part of this mid-range family. The most recent information about Realme’s 14 series is that the company might launch a “Pro Lite” model, which hasn’t really happened yet.
The unannounced Realme 14 Pro Lite was recently spotted online by the fine folks over at 91mobiles, so there’s a very high chance that this is happening too. Along with the name of the phone, the listing also reveals the colors and amount of memory for the Realme 14 Pro Lite.
The Indian version of the Realme 14 Pro Lite comes in three different colors: Emerald Green, Monet Gold, and Monet Purple. Also, four memory options will be available for customers going for this specific mid-ranger: 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB, and 12/512 GB.
Unfortunately, not much else is know about the Realme 14 series, but rumor has it the phones will be introduced in India sometime in January 2025. This means that there’s still time for information about these devices to surface.
Just for the sake of comparison, the Realme 13 series features fairly standard specs for the mid-range segment. The basic model sports a 6.72-inch IPS display with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.
Realme 13 Pro+ | Image credits: Realme
Hardware-wise, the Realme 13 series is quite decent. The vanilla model uses MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300 processor, while the Realme 13 Pro and Pro+ feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 CPUs.
As far as the camera goes, the Realme 13 Pro+ comes with a triple camera (50 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP), whereas the Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 feature dual camera setups.
Another difference between the regular and Pro models is the that former packs a 5,000 mAh battery, while the latter drain energy from slightly larger 5,200 mAh batteries.
