Realme 13 Pro and 13 Pro+ key specs confirmed ahead of July 30 launch

Realme 13 Pro and 13+ Pro design inspired by Monet | Image credits: Realme

Realme is gearing up for the big reveal of its two mid-range smartphones, the 13 Pro and 13 Pro+. Both phones are expected to be introduced in India on July 30, but Realme has already started to tease these devices by revealing information about their specs.

Over the weekend, Realme confirmed that both 13 Pro and 13 Pro+ phones will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series chipsets. However, the handset maker is keeping one key detail under wraps until July 30: the exact model of the chipset.

Still, thanks to a listing on Geekbench, we already know that the Realme 13 Pro+ with be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, which is a bit disappointing as previous rumors suggested the phone could pack a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU.

Another interesting piece of information revealed by Realme is the size of the battery powering the 13 Pro and 13 Pro+ phones. As per Realme’s teaser, both phones will feature 5,200 mAh batteries with 80W wired charging support.

In addition, Realme says the 13 Pro and 13 Pro+ will feature dual cameras, which will include two Sony 50MP cameras with dual OIS (optical image stabilization). According to Realme, the 13 Pro+ model will feature the “world’s first Sony LYT-701 sensor and the world’s first Sony LYT-600 periscope.”

As expected, both phones will feature a bunch of AI-camera features based on the company’s Hyperimage+ system: AI Ultra Clarity, AI Smart Removal, AI Group Photo Enhancement, and AI Audio Zoom. Moreover, Realme claims that users will be able to “capture ultra clear DSLR-like photos and even posted some photo comparisons.

Realme 13 Pro Series vs DSLR photo comparison | Image credits: Realme

Design-wise, Realme claims that the design of the 13 Pro and 13 Pro+ was inspired by famous French painter Claude Monet, who is seen as a key precursor to modernism.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

