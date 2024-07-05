Realme 13 Pro+ design and key specs surface ahead of official announcement

Realme 13 Pro+ | Images credits: TENAA

As per Realme’s statement, the 13 Pro+ will feature a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia LYT-701 main sensor and a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia LYT-600 telephoto sensor.It’s also worth mentioning that the Chinese model will be available in four different versions based on the amount of memory: 6/128GB, 8/256GB, 12/512GB, and 16GB/1TB.According to Realme, its upcoming 13 Series will include powerful AI features, mostly related to the camera. There’s nothing of this sort mentioned in the TENAA listing, but that’s to be expected considering that the Chinese telecom authority only handles hardware specs.Realme hasn’t yet announced when the 13 Pro and 13 Pro+ will be introduced, but since they’ve been certified by TENAA and FCC, it’s probably just a matter of days before we get an official announcement.