Realme 13 Pro+ design and key specs surface ahead of official announcement
After teasing its 13 Series earlier this week, Realme is expected to introduce at least two new models by the end of the month, the 13 Pro and 13 Pro+. Both phones will be launched in China firsts, but it’s safe to assume that Realme will bring them to other markets soon afterward, including India.
Before that happens, the folks at GeeksDigit spotted the Chinese version of the Realme 13 Pro+ on the Chinese certification website TENAA. Thanks to the listing, we now know what the phone looks like and what’s packed inside.
Besides that, the listing mentions a 6.7-inch OLED display with 2412 x 1080 pixels resolution, a tiple camera (50MP + 8MP + 50MP), a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and a 5,050 mAh battery with 80W wired charging support.
As per Realme’s statement, the 13 Pro+ will feature a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia LYT-701 main sensor and a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia LYT-600 telephoto sensor.
According to Realme, its upcoming 13 Series will include powerful AI features, mostly related to the camera. There’s nothing of this sort mentioned in the TENAA listing, but that’s to be expected considering that the Chinese telecom authority only handles hardware specs.
Realme hasn’t yet announced when the 13 Pro and 13 Pro+ will be introduced, but since they’ve been certified by TENAA and FCC, it’s probably just a matter of days before we get an official announcement.
Also, judging by the key specs confirmed by TENAA, the Realme 13 Pro+ will be a pretty decent mid-range smartphone. Despite previous rumor claiming the phone will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, the listing confirms the Realme 13 Pro+ will actually pack a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 CPU instead.
Realme 13 Pro+ | Images credits: TENAA
It’s also worth mentioning that the Chinese model will be available in four different versions based on the amount of memory: 6/128GB, 8/256GB, 12/512GB, and 16GB/1TB.
