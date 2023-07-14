A generous Razr+ bundle deal you wouldn’t want to miss is available at Motorola

The newest iteration of the Motorola Razr series has been around for about a month now. And yet, Motorola apparently thought it was time to throw an amazing bundle deal on the Razr+. Right now, you have the unique opportunity to get your hands on this incredible flip phone alongside the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II (worth $299) for just $999! Don’t miss out on this top bundle!



The Motorola store offers customers two colors to choose from for the Razr+: Infinite Black and Viva Magenta. The high-end flip phone is fully unlocked and packs some 256GB of internal storage. By the way, Amazon also has an offer on the Motorola Razr+: at the online retailer, the phone comes with a 10% discount. At Amazon, however, you can’t pick the phone’s color–it only comes in Infinite Black.

Snatch this awesome Motorola Razr+ bundle deal from Motorola Right now, the Motorola store sells the Razr+ with a free gift. And what a gift it is–none other than the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. The Motorola Razr+ arrives fully unlocked to all carriers and packs 256GB of internal storage. It's available in Infinite Black and Viva Magenta. Gift $999 99 Buy at Motorola Grab the Motorola Razr+ today and save 10% on Amazon The Motorola Razr+ has a 6.9-inch main display and a 3.6-inch cover screen. With a sleek design, it's one of the best flippable phones on the market today. Amazon sells it in Infinite Black with 10% off its regular price. $100 off (10%) Buy at Amazon The Motorola store offers customers two colors to choose from for the Razr+: Infinite Black and Viva Magenta. The high-end flip phone is fully unlocked and packs some 256GB of internal storage. By the way, Amazon also has an offer on the Motorola Razr+: at the online retailer, the phone comes with a 10% discount. At Amazon, however, you can’t pick the phone’s color–it only comes in Infinite Black.



The



But that’s far from all! Motorola has opted for a sleek and ultra-modern design for its Razr+, so you can be sure that everyone’s eyes will be on you as soon as you take it out of your pocket. Speaking of pockets, even though the Motorola Razr+ has a 6.9-inch OLED display, it practically fits into anything! It also has a large 3.6-inch OLED customizable external screen.



The Motorola Razr+ stands up to the Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 ; for a good reason, too. The phone solves two of the main problems Samsung’s flip flagship introduced: a small external screen and an inconvenient crease right in the middle. Kudos to Motorola for the latter, for its flip phone closes with practically no gap at the hinge, quite an impressive feat.But that’s far from all! Motorola has opted for a sleek and ultra-modern design for its Razr+, so you can be sure that everyone’s eyes will be on you as soon as you take it out of your pocket. Speaking of pockets, even though the Motorola Razr+ has a 6.9-inch OLED display, it practically fits into anything! It also has a large 3.6-inch OLED customizable external screen.



The phone showcases a 12MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera located on the external screen. This camera configuration is similar to what other flip phones of today have. There’s also a 32MP front camera to help you take spot-on selfies. As for battery life, Motorola packed a 3,800 mAh battery under the hood that should last you about a day.



But wait! We said the Motorola store offer on its Razr+ includes Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds II, didn’t we? These are the latest and most advanced earbuds of the company yet. As Bose puts it, these earbuds have the world’s leading noise cancelling technology.



The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II can personalize the ANC settings to deliver optimal sound performance and a fully immersive experience anywhere you are. With up to 6 hours of playtime and fast charging that brings up to two hours of action from a 20-minute charge, they’ll keep up with your busy schedule.